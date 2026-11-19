The Indiana Pacers have aspirations to win a championship with their current main core, but a slow start to the season has them weighing their options at potentially upgrading the roster.

According to reports from both Marc Stein of The Stein Line and Jake Fischer of The People's Insider, Indiana has indeed been scouring the market to look at potential 'mid-tier upgrades' for their roster. After that initial report, the belief was that Indiana would be interested in adding wing depth -- especially after they made a trade off for Nique Clifford.

However, the wing spot might not be the only position the Pacers want to address. Through the first portion of the season, Rick Carlisle has yet to settle in on a consistent center rotation. Part of that is due to injuries, the other part is dependant upon matchup.

Right now, Indiana has leaned on one of Huff or Nance in the first half of games, and then the other plays in the second. Sometimes, you will see them both log minutes in each half, and other times you will see one not even crack the rotation until the fourth quarter. It has been hard to follow, but it is everchanging.

The lack of consistency has left me wondering if Indiana is looking for an upgrade at the backup five. Acquiring someone that can be trusted upon each game, helps brings continuity to the rotation and gives Indiana a better chance of winning.

Here are five names --plus an honrable mention-- of players I would target if I were looking to trade for a center.

1). Jalen Smith - Chicago Bulls

Apr 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) speaks with guard T.J. McConnell (9) during a time out against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When the Indiana Pacers acquired Jalen Smith from the Phoenix Suns for Torrey Craig at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, they were able to see something from him that made them want to retain him in the offseason. Smith felt similarly and re-signed with Indiana on a two-year deal worth $9.6 million.

Serving as the backup big during his time here, Smith ended up giving the Pacers a true floor-spacing big when he shot over 42% from three-point range in the final year of his contract. Unfortunately for Smith, his playoff performance against the Bucks in 2024 was underwhelming and he was pulled out of the rotation for Isaiah Jackson.

After that, Indiana felt like it was time to move on and he signed a 3-year $27 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Smith is finally in the final year of his contract with Chicago and has started in all twelve games for them. Once the Bulls moved on from Vucevic last season at the deadline, the starting spot became his and he has ran with it.

However, Chicago is not in a great place record wise (3-10) and might be willing to move off of the coveted big man for the right price. Smith would serve a massive role for this Pacers team, and would be a perfect pairing next to Zubac.

He rebounds well, can block shots and serves as a lob threat, he fits in great with this core group of players, understands the systems and demands of the coaching staff, spreads the floor by shooting 36.1% from distance and is right in the prime of his career. Smith makes approximately $9.4 million this season and would fit into the price range of what Indiana can afford.

This is a no-brainer decision for the Pacers if the Bulls are willing to move on...and if Indiana is willing to pay the price.

2). Thomas Bryant - Cleveland Cavaliers

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) celebrates after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early into the offseason, the Pacers were linked to having interest in a Thomas Bryant reunion. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers ended the possibility of that happening by working out a deal with Bryant quickly into free agency. Letting Bryant walk was arguably the biggest mistake the Pacers made in the summer of 2025. Before he originally signed with the Cavaliers, he had agreed to a deal overseas, but ended up terminating that agreement so he could stay in the NBA.

The Pacers saw Bryant have his ups and downs throughout the lasst two-thirds of the 2024-25 season, but he brought them incredibly energy on any given night, shot the ball well from three, could play above the rim as a lob threat, and was the difference maker in the Pacers Game 6 victory of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

This was a classic example of the front office overthinking his poor performance against the best defensive team in the NBA during the NBA Finals, and not realizing how impactful he was to their success in both the regular and postseason. His contagious energy and hard play helped spur multiple Pacers runs, and he is desperately missed in more ways than one.

Bryant has only played in 9 games this season, but he is averaging 9.9 points per game on 53.7% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three. His rebounding could be more impactful, but he is still active on the glass and a great locker room fit. He signed a one-year minimum contract with the Cavaliers which would be easy to acquire for Indiana --but all depends on what they get back.

3). Karlo Matković - New Orleans Pelicans

Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Bruce Brown (00) and New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) react against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting away from former Pacers, there is one player that I have liked for the last two seasons. If you're not familiar with his name and his game, you should be. The verstaile big man has spent his short career in New Orleans serving as a depth big, before getting an elevated role the last few seasons.

Matković is a Croatian basketball player that loves to spread the floor (shoots 38.6% from three), plays with athleticism and serves as a lob threat, is a solid screener that can roll or pop, has great feel offensively, has a soft touch on his shots, doesn't let the ball stick and is mobile on the defensive side of the floor.

At just $2.29 million this season, Matković is in the final year of his contract with the Pelicans which I believe makes him more tradable. Indiana could us a big that possesses these skill sets and can also play the four if necessary.

It should also be worth noting that Matković and Zubać are from the same country. They spent time together in the offseason, and Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek shared a photo of the two on a practice court in Croatia together.

Matkovic and Zubac | Jenny Boucek Social Media

Indiana is all about adding guys who fit their locker room, and Matković would do just that -- while also filling an area of need they have at the five spot. There is no way to accurately gauge his trade value, but I am assuming Indiana would have offer some minimal draft compensation in addition to Huff or Nance.

4). Moritz Wagner - Brooklyn Nets

Nov 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (13) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you the Pacers are looking for the high emotions that Thomas Bryant played with, Wagner might take that to another level. After a solid career next to his brother in Orlando, he left for a bigger payday with the Brooklyn Nets.

While Brooklyn is still in the midst of their rebuild, Wagner is providing solid minutes for them at the four and the five. In 13 games this season, the big man from Germany is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.7 minutes of play. He is connecting on 58.8% of his field goals, and has made 60% of his 25 three-point attempts, but that is an incredibly small sample.

This season, he makes $9 million and just slightly over that next year. Getting a valuable role player on a fair, but slightly overpriced deal, is an okay value for the Pacers -- especially if it fills a position of need. He turns 30 at years old at the end of the season and has had some pretty tough injuries to overcome in his career, but he is a solid big man that is an upgrade from what the Pacers have now.

The real question is, how much do the Pacers value adding a backup big versus a backup wing, and is $9 million too rich for a marginal upgrade. Indiana probably considers this deal, but would look to find better upgrades at this price range, whether it is for a center or a different position.

5). Quinten Post - Memphis Grizzlies

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (41) speaks at media day at FedEx Fourm. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, Post signed a 3-year $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies after spending the first few years of his career with the Golden State Warriors. As a member of the Warriors, Post displayed the ability to spread the floor by shooting 40.8% his rookie season on 4.3 attempts and 33.6% on 4.1 attempts the following season.

While he is shooting a poor 25% from distance with Memphis, the sample size is too small to form any strong opinions on it. His shot-blocking numbers are underwhelming, but don't let that steer you in the wrong direction. Post is a true seven-footer and plays great team defense. Rebounding is a category he needs be stronger in, but he sees the court extremely well and adds value on both ends.

Because the Grizzlies just signed him in the summer, the likelihood of them trading Post seems slim --but it never hurts to ask. Every player is attainable at the right price.

But the price might just be too high for Indiana. Similar to Wagner, trading for Post limits your ability to potentially make other deals and he is due around $10 million the next few years when their books get tight. Unless Indiana is sold on Post as the perfect backup, I wouldn't expect a deal for the big man from Netherlends.

HM). Luka Garza - Boston Celtics

Nov 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) bringing the dribbling the ball up to half court against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garza broke out with the Celtics last season and was a part of all 7 playoff games in their first-round exit against the 76ers. After spending his first four years in the league with stops in Detroit and Minnesota, he found a home in Boston.

Over the last two seasons with the Celtics, he learned how to shoot from outside by connecting on over 40%. This helped him earn the trust of the coaching stuff and prove what his value can be.

With how expensive the NBA is, getting quality role players on minimum deals is key. Boston likely wants to keep Garza for the entirety of his contract, but this a guy on a minimum deal for a reason. Brad Stevens and the Celtics will want an adequate replacement, or even an upgrade, if they were to consider moving him...but the Pacers have to ask.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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