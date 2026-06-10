The Indiana Pacers have a few question marks on their roster and the backup center spot is one of them. With the Pacers adding Ivica Zubac at the Trade Deadline they addressed their biggest hole, but now they have to determine if Jay Huff and Micah Potter are good enough to be Zuabc's backup for a title contending team.

While Huff and Potter bring different things to the table, there hasn't been enough proof throughout their careers to feel confident that you can trust either of them in a playoff series. Defensively, Huff can block shots but isn't great at guarding in space, is a little too thin and gets pushed around, and isn't consistent. Offensively, he has flashes, but nothing sustainable.

Potter shot the cover off the basketball last season and provided an energy this team needed throughout a rough season, but with how poor he played defensively, I don't envision a world where he gets significant time in the Pacers rotation.

Here are five centers that I think the Pacers could target in Free Agency.

1. Robert Williams III | Portland Trail Blazers | 28 years old

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) shoots the ball while Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III (35) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

He might only be 6-foot-8, but Timelord has a 7-foot-6 wingspan that makes him an elite rim protector. Because he is smaller center, he is capable of switching onto perimeter players and uses his later quickness and length to have a positive impact.

Offensively, this is guy who is best utilized in the dunker spot because he can jump out of the gym and throw down lobs. Any defender who leaves him for help defense will pay because of Williams ability to get off his feet quick and throw it down, or he will grab the offensive rebound with nobody boxing him out. And while he isn't used as an outside threat, he did make 39% of his three-point attempts this season.

Williams just finished his 4/$48M contract and is set to hit the open market with the potential to start for the right team. If a starting spot doesn't open, he will easily be scooped up to be one of the better backups available.



In order for Williams to get starter level money, he has to prove that he can stay healthy. Over the last four seasons he's played in a combined 120 games out of a possible 328, but was able to play in 51 last season and was healthy for the playoffs. That's a good indicator, but still something to monitor. Indiana could use an athletic big to go with their center group, mixing him with one of Huff or Potter as the third string stretch center.

Stats in 2025-26:

6.7 points

7.0 rebounds

1.0 assists

1.5 blocks

70.8% from the field

39.1% from three

59.6% from the free-throw line

17.1 minutes per game

2. Jusuf Nurkic | Utah Jazz | 31 years old

Nov 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Nurkic is a big guy with a massive frame. Weighing 280 pounds and standing tall at 6-foot-11, he is a bruiser who wants to get physical throughout the game. He has a high basketball IQ, is an elite rebounder, can protect the rim, and is disciplined.

Offensively, Jusuf is a strong screen setter, an offensive connector who will get off the ball, has expanded his shooting range by making 35% of his three-point attempts last season, and thrives in the short roll.

Nurkic shouldn't cost too much on the open market and would likely be a veteran minimum guy. If he wants to be on a playoff team, Indiana would make a lot of sense. He is similar in play style to Zubac, would give the Pacers an upgrade in depth, and has mostly been a good locker room guy aside from the "issues" in Phoenix (but that whole team was chaotic).

Stats in 2025-26:

10.9 points

10.4 rebounds

4.8 assists

0.5 blocks

50.3% from the field

35.2% from three

54.9% from the free-throw line

26.4 minutes per game

3. Nikola Vucevic | Boston Celtics | 35 years old

Nov 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Vucevic is getting older and has lost a step athletically. However, he is still a savvy big man who is offensive threat with his ability to shoot from outside and score on someone with his back to the basket. He's a strong rebounder and offensive connector, but playing fast would be an adjustment.

After getting traded from Chicago to Boston last year, he found himself on the outside of the Celtics Playoff rotation, but he was dealing with a fractured right ring finger. Defensively, Vooch is below average. He has no lateral quickness, doesn't protect the rim and isn't an effective at switching.

Vooch should be viewed as a backup for the remainder of his career and what he makes on the open market should be close to the minimum. If any team is offering him around half of the full mid-level exception, it would be an overpay. This is a solid player who can still give you 12-15 minutes per night, but should not be relied upon more than that.

Stats in 2025-26:

15.1 points

8.4 rebounds

3.3 assists

0.6 blocks

49.3% from the field

36.9% from three

82.8% from the free-throw line

28.4 minutes per game

4. Jock Landale | Atlanta Hawks | 30 years old

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) reacts after a three point basket against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Landale is a good offensive rebounder who creates second chances for his teammates. Similar to Nurkic, Landale thrives in the pick-and-roll, setting solid screens and distrubting out of the short roll. His outside shot has really improved the last two seasons, shooting 42% his last season with Houston and then 38.3% between two stops with Memphis and Atlanta.

Defensively, drop coverage is his perferred defensive scheme. He is strong but not laterally quick, so he struggles in switch coverages, but he is a stout defender in the paint, although not a rim protector.

Landale was brought into Memphis to replace Jay Huff, so that should be a sign that at least one team felt he was a better overall player. I lean that way as well, but think the difference is marginal.

Stats in 2025-26:

10.6 points

5.7 rebounds

1.7 assists

0.6 blocks

51.5% from the field

38.3% from three

63.5% from the free-throw line

22.1 minutes per game

5. Moe Wagner | Orlando Magic | 29 years old

Nov 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After missing 13 months with a gruesome torn left ACL, Wagner struggled to produce like he had pre-injury. The 29 year old big man from Germany was having a terrific start to the season in 2024-25, shooting 56.2% from the field, 36% from three, and scoring a career-best 12.9 points off the bench in 18.8 minutes per game.

Wagner plays like his hair is on fire and can be an irritant for other teams. If there is a loose ball, he dives on the floor. When he sees a player barreling down the lane he will gladly step over, absorb the contact and take the charge. He is full of energy and is vocal on the court the entire time he is out there.

Offensively, he is a reliable pick-and-pop big, but is athletic enough to slip the screen and finish through contact around the rim. His fundamentals are sound and he his footwork is crafty, which makes him a well-rounded player.

Last season, Wagner made around $5M and that feels like his price range for next season. He is a skilled big who is an instant energy guy off the bench, but if he can't revive the player we saw two seasons ago, this would be a signing that doesn't move the needle.

Stats in 2025-26:

6.9 points

3.2 rebounds

0.8 assists

42.6% from the field

31.4% from three

81.9% from the free-throw line

11.9 minutes per game

Honorable Mentions:

Apr 20, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) looks up in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Andre Drummond | Philadelphia 76ers | 32 years old

Thomas Bryant | Cleveland Cavaliers | 28 years old

Brook Lopez | Los Angeles Clippers | 38 years old

I haven't added honorable mentions to any of my other lists, but I felt like these three names were at least worth mentioning as potential candidates. All of these centers have limitations, but that's why they're backups. The Pacers need to prioritize what exactly they're looking for skillset wise since all of these players bring different things.

Drummond is a great rebounder and screener, Bryant is a familiar face that can shoot from three and brings energy off the bench, and Lopez is a solid veteran that spreads the floor and can play in the post.

There is more options at the backup center spot on the Free Agent market than most other positions, and if the Pacers see a chance to upgrade by signing someone for close to the minimum, that would make the most sense. Overpaying a center when there are other needs to address first would be a mistake, but the center room does need some help.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.