Indiana Pacers-Utah Jazz Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KJZZ-TV (Utah)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 790 AM, 97.5 FM The KSL Sports Zone (Utah)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (13-37) and Utah Jazz (15-35) meet for the second of two regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Jazz recorded a, 152-128, win against Indiana on November 11th. Last season, the Pacers swept the series, 2-0. The Pacers are 51-50 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 33-17 in home games and 18-33 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Pascal Siakam

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

JAZZ

G Isaiah Collier

G Ace Bailey

C Kyle Filipowski

F Cody Williams

F Lauri Markkanen

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

JAZZ

Keyonte George: Out - Ankle

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Rest

Walker Kessler: Out - Shoulder

Georges Niang: Out - Foot

Elijah Harkless: Out - Hamstring

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the loss to the Houston Rockets: "Pretty obvious that the rebounding and the free throw line were the two major factors in the game. 19 offensive rebounds for them for 30 points and then 37 free throws, and we were still right there in the end, but that stuff became too big a factor in the overall scope of the game."

"They have guys that are very good rebounders to start with. They have great positional size and tenacity to pursue the ball and it's a big part of their scheme. They don't play a super fast pace, but they have a good idea where their shots are coming from and they have guys that go after it."

