Haliburton, Zubac, Ball & Edwards' status for Pacers-TWolves: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:00 p.m. EST, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: DAZN (Indiana, Minnesota)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), KFAN 100.3 FM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves meet for a preseason game, with two regular season matchups down the line. Each team is expected to be competitive this season in its respective conference, especially now with the Pacers healthy and the Timberwolves adding LaMelo Ball in a trade with Charlotte.

The Pacers are 43-29 all-time against the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 25-11 in home games and 18-18 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

TIMBERWOLVES

G LaMelo Ball

G Anthony Edwards

C Rudy Gobert

F Jonathan Kuminga

F Jaden McDaniels

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Physical considerations

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Physical considerations

Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Donte Divincenzo: Out - Achilles

Enrique Freeman: Active - (Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Active - (Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin: Active - (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +3.5 (-112), Timberwolves -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers +118, Timberwolves -144

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers' point guard Tyrese Haliburton: "I'm sure well have that conversation tonight or tomorrow. I mean, at a minimum, the first half would be my hope. If it's up to me I'd play all four quarters, but I don't think it's necessarily up to me. So, we'll see, I'm hoping to play a good amount. I'm looking forward to playing other guys too, the Timberwolves are going to be a really good team in the league this year."

Haliburton on playing at Iowa State: "I'm very excited, very thankful for, obviously the Pacers organization, but the Timberwolves organization for allowing this to be a thing. I know Iowa's kind of out of the way, not easy to get to but really exciting, I think, for me and I think lot of Iowa State fans as well. It's going to be fun, I'm looking forward to it."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket