Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton Share Moment in Mavs Win

Before Kyrie Irving went to work on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, he took a moment near half-court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to check in with Tyrese Haliburton. The exchange was brief, but it said plenty about two point guards who know exactly what it costs to come back from a long injury.

Indiana’s home opener was supposed to belong to Haliburton. Instead, Irving and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the celebration with a 121-105 win, but not before Irving made sure his counterpart knew how much the night meant.

Counting the Days

Irving said afterward that his question was a simple one.

“I was just asking him how many days it’s been since he played his first game at home in front of the fans, and I think it’s like 400-something. I was like, man, it’s been 590-some days for me.”

Irving’s estimate for Haliburton was close. Friday marked Haliburton’s first regular-season game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 491 days, ending a stretch that began when he tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Irving has his own long road behind him after tearing the ACL in his left knee in March 2025, and his count of “590-some days” put the two recoveries side by side.

A Shared Competitive Fire

For Irving, the conversation was about more than numbers.

“So I’m just incredibly grateful, and I think you can get a sense of how much the game means to both of us. We both played on the USA team. We’re both striving to be the best point guards in the league, and you share that competitive fire.”

Both players have worn a Team USA jersey, and both have built their reputations as floor generals who can control a game with the ball in their hands. Long rehabs strip away the routine of the season, and Irving’s words suggested a mutual understanding that only another player who has been through it can offer.

A Building That Has Been Tough on Dallas

Gratitude aside, Irving did not pretend the Fieldhouse is a comfortable place for the Mavericks to visit.

“For the past few years, Indiana has pretty much been kicking our butt here in this building, so let’s not fall short of that. We’ve had some different lineups come in here, but every time we’re in Indiana, it’s going to be a dogfight, and you know that.”

Dallas has cycled through several rosters in recent seasons, but Irving made clear that the challenge in Indianapolis has stayed the same no matter who is on the floor.

Respect for Indiana’s Backcourt

Irving also gave credit to the guards who make the Pacers go.

“It starts with Tyrese and his ability to get the ball out, with Andrew Nembhard able to play complementary point guard or shooting guard next to him. They found success in the Finals not too long ago, so they’re always knocking at the door, trying to be one of the top teams in the league. So when you come into this building, it’s a special moment when you can play well.”

Haliburton’s pace and passing, paired with Nembhard’s versatility, carried Indiana to the Finals in 2025, and Irving clearly still sees that duo as the engine of a team aiming for the top of the East.

Irving Delivers on the Floor

Once the ball went up, Irving played like a man who understood the stakes. He led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-10 from three-point range, before fouling out with 4:23 remaining. Dallas built a lead as large as 37 points, and Indiana’s halftime deficit tied the largest in franchise history.

Haliburton finished with 18 points and seven assists in his return, while Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 23 points. Cooper Flagg added 14 for the Mavericks before sitting out the second half. Both teams now stand at 1-1.

What Comes Next

For Indiana, the loss took some of the shine off a night built around Haliburton’s homecoming, and the Pacers head to Brooklyn on Sunday looking to regroup. For Dallas, the win was a statement in a building that has given the Mavericks trouble.

But the lasting image may be the moment before the action began: two point guards at half court, comparing the long count of days it took to get back to the game they love.