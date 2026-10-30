Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 30, 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: DAZN (Indiana), WPLG Local 10 (South Florida)

Radio: 107.5 FM, 93.5 FM (Indiana), 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (2-3) and Miami Heat (1-4) meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and for the first NBA Cup game. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1, winning both games on their home court. The Heat are 59-78 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 44-25 at home and 15-53 on the road.

The Pacers came into the 26-27 season set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton back in the fold. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Heat, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season after beating the Atlanta Hawks, 129-117.

Most notably, the Heat ran many more pick-and-rolls, which had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo operating more as rollers or short rollers, leading to more shots in the paint, more ball movement and more on-ball decision-making from Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson, who finished with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

They had a transformative offseason, trading Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and Kel'el Ware, along with multiple first round picks and a second rounder for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Additionally, they signed sharpshooters Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to short-term deals and drafted Ryan Conwell with the 37th pick in the draft after trading up from pick No. 41 by sending cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also, they re-signed Andrew Wiggins to a three-year deal, extended Pelle Larsson's contract with a four-year deal and re-signed Simone Fontecchio to a veteran minimum contract.

The Pacers are coming off a, 114-109, loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Heat -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +235, Heat -290

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the loss to the Sixers: "I thought we battled the whole way. Fourth quarter was tough and you got to be so precise with everything you're doing with the guys that they have out there or else they take advantage of minute cracks in your defense or the tiniest of mistakes."

"Give them credit for putting together a great fourth quarter. Our third quarter was inspirational, our crowd got into it. It was great. It was a shame that we couldn't keep the momentum going a little more into the fourth but when you're in this kind of situation, personnel-wise, every little detail matters and we've just got to be as tight and tied together as we can be."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Pascal Siakam

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Hamstring

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Neck

Obi Toppin: Out - Back

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

HEAT

Simone Fontecchio: Available - Illness

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket