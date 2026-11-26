Over the last ten games, the Indiana Pacers have had a daunting schedule with several tough opponents in their way.

They started things out with a three-game road trip where they faced the (6-1) Memphis Grizzlies, traveled to Mexico City for an international battle with Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, and before heading home they stopped in Dallas for a matchup with Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

Indiana was able to go 1-2 during that stretch with a win in Memphis. They returned home for two games against the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, and sent fans home happy with two victories.

They followed those two wins with a four-game losing streak to LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, a 51-point performance from James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks led by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Nov 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They were able to snap their four game losing streak with a 125-120 victory over Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting a three-day break before they face LeBron and the 76ers again on Friday.

In those 10 games, only the Washington Wizards had a losing record. The other 8 teams have a combined record of 95-52. Going 4-6 during this stretch is impressive when you consider how difficult each opponent was, and without your best player.

Indiana sits at 6-12 during this Thanksgiving break. They are tied with the Bulls for the 11th best record in the East and are just 4.5 games back of a top-six seed.

Now, here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from the last three weeks:

The Good

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) walks to the bench after being called for a foul during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly Oubre Jr.



During the last 10 games, Oubre played in 9 of them after returning from an injury against the Denver Nuggets. He was a bit rusty in that game, scoring just 2 points in 16 minutes. Since then, Oubre has reached double-figures in each of the last 8 games and is coming off his best performance, as he scored a season-high 20 points on 8-13 shooting against Oklahoma City. His three-point percentage has creeped up to 31.7%

Defensive Rebounds and Second Chance Points Allowed



Indiana ranks 5th in defensive rebounds during this 10-game stretch. There has been a strong emphasis for this group to secure the ball and limit second-chance opportunities for their opponents. For the season, the Pacers allow 16.1 second chance points per game, which is 27th in the league. However, they've cut it down to 14.3 in these last ten games, which would rank 7th amongst the league.

Field Goal and Two-Point Percentage



Surprisingly, the Pacers are 6th in made field goals, 7th in field goals attempted and 12th in field goal percentage at 47.2%. While they aren't connecting on many of their three-point shots, they are shooting the ball well inside the arc. Indiana is making 31 two-point shots on 54 attempts per game for a 57.4%. Once their three-point shots start falling, this offense could be elite.

Jalen Slawson



You can't say enough great things about the way that Slawson has grown over the last two seasons with the Pacers. He has earned not only the trust of the coaching staff, but his teammates too. Slawson has solidified his role in the 10-man rotation with his grit, energy, defense and competitive spirit.



During his 12.8 minutes per game, he is a +16 through the last 9 contests. And while he isn't known for his offense, during this stretch, he is shooting 54.5% from the field, 41.7% from three and 80% from the free-throw line. And this is why every fan is begging for him to get a standard contract with the team.

Assists and Turnovers



Without Haliburton, the Pacers are doing a good job of sharing the basketball and protecting it. They rank 6th in assists with 28.1 per game, and are 3rd in fewest turnovers committed with just 12.5. They are 6th in assists-turnover ratio

Personal Fouls and Personal Fouls Drawn



Indiana continues to do a solid job of not fouling their opponents when playing defense. They rank 4th in personal fouls committed at 19.1 and 8th in personal fouls drawn at 21.4

The Bad

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. McConnell Hamstring Injuries



After returning from a hamstring strain that sidelined him for multiple weeks, McConnell made his return to the court against the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City. Having him back --even on a minutes restriction-- was impactful for the Pacers. Unfortunately, he sustained another hamstring injury in Indiana's loss to Cleveland. It was the opposite hamstring that had previously sidelined him, and it was deemed as soreness and not a strain. It wasn't nearly as bad as the first one, but it is still concerning that the Pacers bench leader, and the oldest player on the team, has now suffered two hamstring injuries in under 2 months.

Jay Huff and Jarace Walker



Both Huff and Walker were expected to be staples in the second unit, but have found themselves longing for minutes as Slawson and Larry Nance Jr. have been given larger roles. For as good of three-point shooters as they both have been in their careers, they are struggling to add real impact from distance. Huff is shooting 31.7% and Walker is at 26.4%. Walker is adding a presence on the glass in his minutes, as he is averaging 4.8 per game in just 18 minutes. And for Huff, he is shooting 76.7% on his two-point attempts -- which would be a career-high with a minimum of 1 attempt per game.

Trade Rumors



Indiana has been the team most involved in trade rumors to start the year. Multiple reports from Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have indicated that the Paers are looking to add some wing depth and could even make a move for a 1B level player. This is considered 'Bad' because Indiana already being at the forefront of trade rumors is not how anybody expected this start to the season to go. The team will hopefully have Haliburton back within the next 7-10 days, but there is no timetable for his return. Injuries and underwhelming play has led to the Pacers being in this difficult spot.

The Ugly

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Point Shooting



Over the last ten gams, Indiana ranks 27th in three-point shots made and attempted. They are 28th in three-point percentage at 33.6%. Only three players are shooting 40% or greater: Braden Smith (42.9%), Andrew Nembhard (41.6%) and Larry Nance Jr. (40.5%).

Aaron Nesmith



While Nesmith is a beloved Pacer, his shooting splits this season have been horrific. He is shooting a career-low from the field (36.8%) and from three (26.3%). The struggle to put the ball in the hoop has caused him to hesitate on open looks and his confidence has been lacking. Nesmith scored just two points in three of the last seven games and has a negative plus-minus in 9 of his last 11 games played.

Three Point Defense



On top of struggling to connect from outside, the Pacers have allowed 14.7 three-point shots made during the last ten games. Teams are connecting on 37% of their attempts.

Opponents Defensive Rebounds, Offensive Rebounds



The Pacers are dead last in opponents defensive rebounds, as they give up 35.2. Indiana is also the worst offensive rebounding team during this stretch only get 9.9 per game.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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