Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings Final Injury Report: Key player available to play

One player's status for tonight's game was announced.
Alex Toledo|
December 22, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 22, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings announced that forward Keegan Murray will be available to play in tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Quenton Jackson: Out - Hamstring

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Kam Jones: Out - Back

KINGS

Keegan Murray: Available - Trapezius

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee

Dennis Schroder: Out - Hip

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports California

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (5-18) and Sacramento Kings (6-17) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. The two teams met twice last season, both resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 55-45 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 33-17 in home games and 22-28 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Bennedict Mathurin

C Jay Huff

F Garrison Matthews

F Pascal Siakam

KINGS

G Russell Westbrook

G Zach LaVine

C Maxime Raynaud

F DeMar DeRozan

F Keegan Murray

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-114), Kings +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers -164, Kings +138

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addresses recent wins and upcoming Kings game: "Getting back on defense was a big part of it. We did well in both games. We did good things offensively that helped our defense as well. Sacramento has got two Hall-of-Famers on their team, you know, DeRozan and Westbrook. They got Monk coming off the bench who's explosive. They got LaVine who's been an All-Star, who got 42 points last night, they smashed Miami last night. They got Murray, they got a bunch of guys. This guy Raynaud is a very good young big who's very skilled." ... "It's a big challenge."

