Pre–Sweet 16 NBA Mock Draft: Indiana Pacers Make Aggressive Trade

With the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the books, many of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft have delivered strong performances on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, as the NBA regular season winds down, particularly for the league’s bottom-tier teams, attention is quickly shifting toward June’s draft. The looming uncertainty of the lottery continues to hang over the process, with franchises waiting to see where their fortunes ultimately land.

For this mock draft, I ran a randomized Tankathon simulation that produced a surprising result: the Indiana Pacers landed the No. 1 overall pick. In another twist, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks vaulted into the top four.

This exercise also includes multiple trades, with the Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings all making aggressive, headline-grabbing moves, including a pair of splash deals from Sacramento.

1. Indiana Pacers - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against California Baptist Lancers guard Martel Williams (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Traded to Sacramento Kings for the 3rd overall pick and a 2028 unprotected pick.

The Pacers pull a trick out of the Celtics playbook, and trade back two spots this with the Sacramento Kings, knowing their targets are Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa. Indiana not only secures a guy they want, but they get a terrific asset from Sacramento.

Darryn Peterson is a dynamic three-level scorer capable of lighting it up from anywhere on the floor. He’s widely regarded as one of the most refined guard prospects in recent memory, with the talent and polish to develop into a franchise centerpiece for the team that selects him. The Sacramento Kings make a risky move, but after trading away De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, their belief in evaluating guard talent pushes them to jump up and select Peterson.

2. Golden State Warriors - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac (11) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

An unexpected jump into the lottery places the Warriors in an ideal position to improve both now and in the future. With this pick, Golden State faces a difficult decision between A.J. Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. The belief is that Boozer offers the more immediate impact, giving the Warriors a better chance to maximize one final playoff push with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. And at just 18 years old, Cameron Boozer is already one of the most polished prospects in the class. His ability to score at all three levels, combined with elite rebounding, positions him as the top big man in the draft. While his long-term upside may not match that of Darryn Peterson or A.J. Dybantsa, his floor is significantly higher than either.

3. Sacramento Kings - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Trade to Indiana Pacers for the 1st overall pick.

The Indiana Pacers land the No. 1 player on their draft board while also securing a major future asset in Sacramento’s unprotected 2028 first-round pick. At 6-foot-9, A.J. Dybantsa possesses the ideal size for a modern small forward and brings a versatile, three-level scoring ability that translates to winning in multiple ways. While he’s capable of making difficult shots, his shot selection can be inconsistent at times. Dybantsa’s leadership, high motor, and relentless work ethic stand out, and he showcased all of it in his final game at BYU—finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and a perfect 12-for-12 mark from the free-throw line in a loss to Texas, where he carried the Cougars offensively but couldn’t overcome the Longhorns’ depth.

4. Dallas Mavericks - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks strike lottery luck once again, jumping into the top four to select a high-upside forward in Caleb Wilson. A special talent, Wilson brings the tools to become one of the best players in this class. He projects as a two-way forward with a relentless motor, excelling in transition, rebounding at a high level, and showing the potential to develop into a complete, all-around scorer.

5. Washington Wizards - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) is defended by Penn Quakers guard AJ Levine (0) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wizards fall out of the top four, but still come away with one of the premier guard prospects in the class at No. 5. Wagler is a natural scorer with a strong feel for the game, capable of putting the ball in the basket with ease. While he’s solid defensively, continued development on that end will be key. With his combination of length, scoring instincts, and high basketball IQ, Wagler is expected to be a highly sought-after talent in the 5–8 range.

6. Brooklyn Nets - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors guard Isaiah Kerr (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets may have missed out on a top-four selection, but they still come away with one of the most impressive freshman guards in recent college basketball. Darius Acuff Jr. is a high-level competitor and a score-first guard who excels at getting downhill, operating in the pick-and-roll, and playing with a physical edge that helps offset his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame. While his defense remains a work in progress, head coach Jordi Fernández should be able to maximize his strengths and put him in position to succeed.

7. Utah Jazz - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Utah lands one of the top guard prospects in the draft—and arguably the best fit for their roster among the last few guards selected ahead of them. With his quick burst, midrange scoring ability, and effectiveness in the pick-and-roll, Flemings profiles as a do-it-all guard capable of impacting the game in multiple ways.

8. Memphis Grizzlies - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies face a difficult decision between Brayden Burries, Labaron Philon Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr., but ultimately lean toward the Arizona product after being drawn to his mature approach to the game. Burries has impressed on both ends of the floor this season, showcasing a level of poise and confidence that stands out for his age. With three-level scoring ability and a physical edge, he has the tools to be one of the draft’s biggest risers on draft night.

9. Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Biggie Patterson (0) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With strong guard depth at this point in the draft, the Atlanta Hawks opt for Alabama’s defense-first point guard, Labaron Philon Jr. His on-ball defense is a defining strength, and when paired with his three-level scoring ability and high basketball IQ, it points to the profile of a potential high-level guard. Though his frame is thin, he competes with toughness, rebounds well for his size, and displays strong court vision, even if he can be turnover-prone at times.

10. Chicago Bulls - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulls are both surprised and thrilled to see Mikel Brown Jr. available at No. 10 overall. While he will need to add strength to maximize his effectiveness at the next level, Brown Jr. is a smooth pick-and-roll operator with a fluid, polished jumper. His ability to play off the ball highlights his versatility, and at 6-foot-5, he has the size to seamlessly handle both guard positions.

11. Milwaukee Bucks - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) goes to the basket against Saint Louis center Robbie Avila (21) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future, Milwaukee opts for the best player available. Lendeborg may be one of the older prospects in the class, but he’s also among the most NBA-ready at this stage of the draft. Regardless of Giannis’ status, the Bucks land a versatile 6-foot-9 forward who impacts the game in multiple ways. A playmaking big, Lendeborg helped guide Michigan to one of the top records in college basketball while shooting an efficient 65.2% on two-point attempts, though he remains a low-volume three-point shooter. Defensively, he brings solid instincts, using his length and basketball IQ to make an impact on that end.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Braylon Mullins | Guard | Connecticut

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) drives to the basket against Georgetown Hoyas center Vince Iwuchukwu (3) and guard Kayvaun Mulready (45) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Thunder hold two lottery selections at No. 12 and No. 14, a position they’re plenty familiar with. With this pick, Oklahoma City looks to bolster its shooting by selecting Connecticut sharpshooter Braylon Mullins. Like many prospects, Mullins will need to add strength at the next level, but his offensive skill set stands out. One of the top scoring wings in the class, he attempts more threes than twos and knocks them down at a 36.4% clip on 6.4 attempts per game. His natural offensive feel should translate well to the NBA.

13. Charlotte Hornets - Hannes Steinbach | Forward/Center | Washington

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) dribbles the ball after a rebound during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Hornets are an ascending young team with flexibility in this range of the draft, but adding frontcourt depth makes sense here. While Moussa Diabaté has been a strong fit at center, Charlotte selects another skilled big in Steinbach to bolster the rotation. A polished interior presence, Steinbach averaged 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds this season, showcasing a strong low-post game and valuable size in an era that still covets physical frontcourt players. Although he shot 35.6% from three, it came on limited volume, as he does most of his damage around the rim. Defensively, he offers rim protection but can struggle when pulled into space. At 20 years old, adjusting to the speed of the NBA game will be key to his development.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) drives to the basket while defended by Saint Louis Billikens center Robbie Avila (21) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After selecting a sharpshooter in Braylon Mullins at No. 12, the Thunder shift gears at No. 14 by adding a much different type of prospect in Morez Johnson Jr. A dominant rebounder with a highly physical playing style, Johnson consistently finishes around the rim and plays with a relentless motor. While he offers little to no range as a shooter, his interior scoring, toughness, and defensive presence help offset that limitation. A defense-first big, he has played a key role in Michigan’s success this season.

15. Chicago Bulls (via Portland) - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) moves the ball during the first half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are glad to see Florida’s Thomas Haugh still on the board. In the midst of a full rebuild, Chicago adds a proven winner and strong culture-setter whose game consistently translates to success, as evidenced by Florida’s 2025 NCAA Tournament title run. Haugh impacts the game in a variety of ways, even if he doesn’t dominate in any one area. He projects as a tweener between the power forward and center spots, and may need time to adjust to the speed of the NBA game. Still, his high basketball IQ and commitment to the fundamentals give him one of the safer floors among prospects in the top half of the draft, even if his ceiling isn’t as high as others.

16. Miami Heat - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Point guard is arguably Miami’s thinnest position, and while fit is a factor, the Heat prioritize talent by selecting Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson. A skilled three-level scorer, Anderson is comfortable both on and off the ball and brings a strong feel for the game. Though he will need to add strength to his lean frame, his high basketball IQ and competitive nature help offset any athletic limitations.

17. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Jayden Quaintance | Forward/Center | Kentucky

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) goes to the basket against Bellarmine Knights forward Michael Wilson Jr. (24) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After spending the past three drafts rebuilding and reshaping their roster, the Spurs take a swing in the middle of the first round by selecting Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance. One of the most talented defensive bigs in the class, Quaintance brings elite length, athleticism, and rebounding ability, though his injury history remains a concern. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to emerge as one of the biggest steals in the draft.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (via MEM) - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) drives against Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After selecting Brayden Burries earlier in the draft, the Grizzlies take another upside swing with Tennessee’s 6-foot-10 wing, Nate Ament. While still unpolished, Ament offers intriguing potential thanks to his positional size and flashes of high-level play. To reach that ceiling, he’ll need proper development and greater consistency at the next level.

19. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After selecting a sturdy big man in Steinbach at No. 13, the Hornets add backcourt depth with Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz. One of the most composed guards in the class, Stirtz has gone from Division II to starring at Iowa, leaving no doubts about his work ethic. With his combination of outside shooting and playmaking, he profiles as an intriguing prospect

20. Toronto Raptors - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) makes a jump shot against Saint Louis center Robbie Avila (21) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Traded to the Milwaukee Bucks with RJ Barrett for Myles Turner.

The Toronto Raptors start their offseason with a splashy move. They trade the 20th overall pick with RJ Barrett to the Milwaukee Bucks for Myles Turner. The health concerns with Jakob Poeltl are concerning, and pairing a floor spacing big with Barnes and Ingram raises the ceiling of this team. The Raptors can still look to move Poeltl in a future deal, as teams are always looking for center depth.

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their rebuild after moving on from Myles Turner, whom they overpaid last season, and adding a talented guard/wing in RJ Barrett. After selecting Lendeborg at No. 11, Milwaukee uses its second top-20 pick to find Turner’s replacement in 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, pairing two college teammates in the process. Mara remains a developing prospect, but his size and upside are hard to ignore. He shows impressive touch for his frame and stands out as a playmaker at his position. While his foot speed and strength are areas for growth, his high basketball IQ helps mitigate some of those concerns.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Mason Porter-Brown (6) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a breakout season at Arizona, the Pistons add a high-upside forward to their roster. He uses his strength and physicality to exploit mismatches and plays with a relentless motor. While his outside shot is still developing and the mechanics remain inconsistent, he projects as a versatile, do-it-all power forward. The biggest concern, beyond his shooting, is that he may be slightly undersized for the position at the NBA level.

22. Denver Nuggets - Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are ecstatic to find Joshua Jefferson still on the board at No. 22. Fresh off a standout season at Iowa State, his versatility fits naturally within Denver’s system. Jefferson brings physicality, playmaking, and a strong feel for the game, impacting winning in a variety of ways. While he’ll need to improve his three-point shooting and perimeter defense, he projects as a reliable glue guy whose all-around contributions should carry over to the NBA.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

Philadelphia bolsters its roster by selecting 6-foot-8 wing Lopez, a strong ball-handler for his position with significant offensive upside. Considered the top prospect ever to emerge from Mexico, he combines size with skill in a way that should translate well to the NBA. Lopez plays with toughness, a high motor, and a refined offensive game for his position.

24. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Patrick Ngongba II | Center | Duke

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks may have found the next Clint Capela in Ngongba, though his injury history over the past two seasons at Duke raises legitimate concerns. Some evaluators believe his talent warrants a lottery selection, but durability could cause teams to hesitate. Ngongba offers the size, strength, and feel teams value in a big man, and while he isn’t an elite athlete, he rebounds well and provides solid rim protection. His lack of perimeter shooting, however, could limit his offensive ceiling at the next level.

25. Los Angeles Lakers - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Lakers enter the offseason with several roster questions and multiple directions they could take in the draft. While upgrading the center position remains a priority, that need could also be addressed in free agency. At No. 25, landing a polished wing like Graves would be a strong value pick. The 6-foot-9 forward shot an efficient 51.7% from the field and 41.6% from three on limited volume, showcasing his skill and feel for the game. Though not an elite athlete, his size, strength, and basketball IQ help compensate. Defensively, he displays strong awareness, and his well-rounded game should translate to the NBA, even if initially in a limited role.

26. New York Knicks - Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Shadrak Lasu (22) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If Mitchell Robinson departs in free agency, adding depth at center becomes a priority for the Knicks. While there are multiple avenues to address that need, New York selects Arizona’s Krivas here, offering a different look in the frontcourt. A throwback-style big, Krivas lacks lateral quickness and will have challenges defending in space, but he compensates with his size, strength, and soft touch around the rim. He excels as a screen-setter, creating opportunities for guards, and shows strong offensive awareness within those actions. Rebounding and rim protection are also key strengths of his game.

27. Boston Celtics - Zuby Ejiofor | Forward | St. John’s

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) looks on in the first half against the Northern Iowa Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have a strong track record of finding value throughout the draft, and they do so again here by selecting St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor. At 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Ejiofor brings a powerful, athletic presence to the frontcourt, projecting as a high-energy, defensive-minded big at the next level. Known for his relentless motor, 7-foot-1 wingspan, and physicality, he thrives as a rebounder and interior defender. Offensively, he has shown encouraging development as both a finisher and passer, adding to his overall versatility. He has the tools to carve out a meaningful role in Boston’s system.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) -Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) with the ball in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are several guard options available for the Timberwolves in this range, but they opt for Stanford’s 6-foot-2 standout, Okorie. A dynamic offensive point guard, Okorie served as the engine of Stanford’s offense, showcasing his playmaking ability while also scoring effectively at all three levels, whether attacking the rim or knocking down shots from the perimeter. Defensively, he holds his own and can apply strong on-ball pressure at times, though his smaller frame may leave him vulnerable against more physical guards.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Cameron Carr | Guard/Froward | Baylor

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At this stage of the draft, the Cavaliers prioritize best available talent, and Cameron Carr out of Baylor fits that mold. Carr’s range could fall anywhere between picks 15 and 30, largely depending on team needs. Still developing, he has flashed the potential to become a three-level scorer at the next level. Adding strength—especially on the defensive end—will be important, but his skill set and natural confidence make him an intriguing prospect who could rise higher than his current projection.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) -Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) shoots a basket during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick traded to the Sacramento Kings for the 34th overall pick and a 2027 second round pick.

The Dallas Mavericks trade out of pick 30, and back to the 34th pick overall in the draft. They also acquire the Kings 2027 second round pick next season, which is expected to land in the 31-35 range again. The Kings trade up to 30 to select a point guard who they believe can be a part of their guard depth for several years next to Darryn Peterson, who they acquired in a trade with the Indiana Pacers at the top of the draft.

Tyler Tanner’s presence and approach to the game immediately stand out. A dynamic guard with burst and creativity, he brings a mix of speed and explosiveness that consistently puts pressure on defenses. Despite standing just 6 feet tall, Tanner plays bigger than his size, finishing above the rim and making an impact with his quickness. While his 175-pound frame may invite physical challenges from opponents, he compensates with strong point-of-attack defense and instincts that allow him to disrupt passing lanes. If he had a few more inches in height, he’d likely be a lock for the lottery. As it stands, he has all the tools to become one of the biggest steals in the draft, especially in the right system.

Final Thoughts

There is so much depth in this draft class that limiting the conversation to just the first round feels incomplete.

Teams picking in the 31–40 range could realistically find long-term rotation players. Prospects like Braden Smith, Tounde Yessoufou, Dailyn Swain, Richie Saunders, Flory Bidunga, Chris Cenac Jr., Amari Allen, Milan Momcilovic, Malachi Moreno, and Isaiah Evans headline a strong second tier of talent.

This class isn’t just deep, it has a legitimate chance to be one of the best we’ve seen in years, if not ever.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.