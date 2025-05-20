Revisiting Epic Pacers' Reggie Miller vs Spike Lee Beef
Five-time NBA All-Star guard Reggie Miller became a villain for New York Knick fans.
Nicknamed the “Knicks Killer”, the long-time Indiana Pacers veteran picked up a few enemies throughout his career. But no Knicks fan had a greater rivalry with Miller than Knicks superfan Spike Lee.
Lee was raised in Brooklyn, New York, before attending New York University to pursue a career as a film director. Lee became a die-hard Knicks fan and even attended Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals when he was 13.
The day after New York selected center Patrick Ewing from Georgetown University with the first overall pick of the 1985 NBA draft, Lee became a season ticket holder. Since then, the ardent Lee has evolved into a major part of the culture at Knicks’ games.
During Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Miller scored 25 of his 39 total points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Knicks 93-86.
Lee had been trash-talking Miller on the courtside for the entire game. After helping the Pacers win the game, Miller infamously did a “choke” gesture at Lee, kickstarting an intense rivalry between the two.
The gesture would be solidified as one of the most unforgettable moments in NBA history and a staple in the Pacers-Knicks rivalry.
Miller’s efforts in the final quarter of the game put Indiana one game away from going to their first NBA finals. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer went on to lead the Pacers with 52 points across the final two games of the series.
However, the Knicks ultimately came back to win the first Eastern Conference Finals between the two teams.
The rivalry between Lee and Miller continued throughout the 1990s and early 2000s before Miller retired after the 2004-05 season.
This time around, new superstars like All-Star point guards Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton will lead their respective teams through the series. Neither of the young standout players has won an NBA championship in their careers.
Meanwhile, Miller will take on an off-the-court role as the game analyst for the conference finals alongside Stan Van Gundy. And Lee will undoubtedly be on the courtside cheering for the Knicks' first NBA championship since 1973.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.