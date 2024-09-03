Should the Indiana Pacers extend the contract of Isaiah Jackson?
After giving T.J. McConnell a contract extension late last week, the Indiana Pacers have essentially answered every question that most had about their 2024 offseason. Every key free agent and extension-eligible player is accounted for.
The last possible action item involving a player who projects to be in Indiana's rotation during the coming season would be a contract extension for young big man Isaiah Jackson. The 22-year old, who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension.
Rookie scale extensions have to be done during the offseason. Teams and players have until October 21 — one day before the season starts — to sign this type of deal. Last year, the Pacers signed wing Aaron Nesmith to a rookie scale extension on the final day they were able to do so.
These deals can be for up to five additional years in length, bringing the contract up to six years in total. The maximum value for a rookie scale extension signed this offseason is $224 million, although with Rose Rule language — like what Tyrese Haliburton had — it could reach $269 million.
Jackson isn't worth close to that much, but as long as his extension fits within those parameters it's legal. The young big man is about to enter his fourth season in the NBA, and for the first time, he projects to have an obvious role.
In the past, he was either too inexperienced to play or was fighting with Jalen Smith for minutes. This year, perhaps Jackson could get caught in a battle for opportunities with James Wiseman, but as of right now he seems to be the leader for the backup center job.
Last year, the young big man seized his chances on the biggest stage. Jackson averaged 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during the regular season on by far his best-ever efficiency, but what made his campaign stand out was his postseason play. In his first playoffs, Jackson was a consistent performer and did well on the defensive end. He earned the backup center job behind Myles Turner for those outings.
This year, with a more defined role and expectations, Jackson should be a tick better. He is mobile for his size and is a great finisher around the rim. His game is limited in other ways, but his strengths are useful and fit in Indiana's style.
"We all know what Isaiah can do and how much effort he brings into the team," former Pacers center Jalen Smith said last season.
Now, Indiana must decide if they want to retain Jackson long term. Unlike other players, though, they aren't in danger of losing the young big man if things go poorly in extension talks. Next summer, if the Pacers submit a qualifying offer to Jackson, then he would be a restricted free agent. That would give Indiana the chance to match any offers he gets in free agency — and give them a strong chance of keeping him.
Because that crutch favors the team, rookie scale extensions become a little trickier. Jackson has to decide if he's willing to take a contract now instead of after a season in which he will finally have a clear role. And the Pacers would have to decide what Jackson would be worth to them going forward — backup center is a tough spot to find a price for.
Prior to the last few years, rookie extensions rarely came in below the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. Jackson is certainly not worth the value of that exception. But that trend has changed in recent seasons. Zeke Nnaji, Payton Pritchard, and Nassir Little have all signed rookie-scale extensions in the mid-to-high eight figures range in terms of annual value. That is a more common option nowadays, and it has worked out well for most of those players.
Jackson is solid for his age, and there is likely a price that makes sense. Something in the five or six million per year range would be reasonable. But business isn't just about what a player is worth. A team's entire situation matters, and that's where things get hairy in Indiana.
After re-signing Obi Toppin and Pascal Siakam while also extending the contracts of McConnell and Andrew Nembhard this offseason, the Pacers are going to be flirting with the luxury tax next season — especially if they re-sign Myles Turner. Committing more money to anyone else now, including Jackson, would reduce their flexibility in an already tight financial spot.
That didn't stop Indiana from extending McConnell's deal. A good contract is a good contract. But the Pacers have a lot to consider going forward, and given how recently Jackson earned his spot in the rotation, it's hard to see a deal coming this summer unless the blue and gold get a clear discount.
- How Johnny Furphy can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The Indiana Pacers and T.J. McConnell have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a small forward in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers