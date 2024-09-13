Pacers G League affiliate, Indiana Mad Ants, to host open player tryout on October 5
The Indiana Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced that they are holding open player tryouts early next month.
This year, the tryout will take place on October 5 at the Noblesville Boys and Girls Club. Players, should they pop during the sessions, may receive an invite to join the Mad Ants for training camp ahead of the coming 2024-25 season.
Interested attendees can sign up here — there is a $250 fee. This is the first open tryout the Mad Ants have held since before the 2019-20 season, though they have had a few closed tryouts more recently. Center Will Vorhees, who has been with the team for parts of two seasons, made the roster via a closed tryout.
In the past, Ron Howard made the Mad Ants roster through an open tryout. He went on to be a franchise great, scoring 4,325 points for the G League club across seven seasons. Howard made it into training camp for the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers. He even played in a preseason game for Indiana.
Some players have made it to the NBA after climbing through the G League via a tryout. Alfonzo McKinnie, who had a five-year pro career and nearly helped the Golden State Warriors win a title in 2019, made the G League via an open tryout. So did guard Jonathon Simmons, who had a four-year pro career with three different teams.
Even beyond tryouts, the Mad Ants are still building their roster for the 2024-25 season.
