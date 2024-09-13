All Pacers

Pacers G League affiliate, Indiana Mad Ants, to host open player tryout on October 5

The Pacers G League affiliate is building a roster

Tony East

Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson plays during a game with the Indiana Mad Ants. (Mandatory Photo Credit: Tony East)
Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson plays during a game with the Indiana Mad Ants. (Mandatory Photo Credit: Tony East) /
In this story:

The Indiana Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced that they are holding open player tryouts early next month.

This year, the tryout will take place on October 5 at the Noblesville Boys and Girls Club. Players, should they pop during the sessions, may receive an invite to join the Mad Ants for training camp ahead of the coming 2024-25 season.

Interested attendees can sign up here — there is a $250 fee. This is the first open tryout the Mad Ants have held since before the 2019-20 season, though they have had a few closed tryouts more recently. Center Will Vorhees, who has been with the team for parts of two seasons, made the roster via a closed tryout.

In the past, Ron Howard made the Mad Ants roster through an open tryout. He went on to be a franchise great, scoring 4,325 points for the G League club across seven seasons. Howard made it into training camp for the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers. He even played in a preseason game for Indiana.

Some players have made it to the NBA after climbing through the G League via a tryout. Alfonzo McKinnie, who had a five-year pro career and nearly helped the Golden State Warriors win a title in 2019, made the G League via an open tryout. So did guard Jonathon Simmons, who had a four-year pro career with three different teams.

Even beyond tryouts, the Mad Ants are still building their roster for the 2024-25 season.

  • Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
  • Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
  • Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
  • Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers
Published
Tony East

TONY EAST

Tony East is the Publisher of AllPacers. He has previously written for Forbes Sports, the West Indianapolis Community News, WTHR, and more while hosting the Locked On Pacers podcast.

Home/News