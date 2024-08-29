Indiana Pacers waive wing Dakota Mathias
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that they have waived wing Dakota Mathias.
Mathias, 29, was signed by the blue and gold on Monday. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract that will put him in the G League with the Indiana Mad Ants. Exhibit 10 deals give a player a bonus if they report to an NBA team's G League affiliate for at least 60 days.
The wing player attended Purdue University, which is near the Pacers home in Indianapolis. He played for Indiana in summer league and was in the rotation for all five games, where he averaged 6.6 points per game and shot well over 40% from long range.
"Good to be a part of it," Mathias said of being with the Pacers at the time. His goal, as he shared, is to get back into the NBA. He previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.
In his 14 NBA appearances, Mathias has averaged 3.9 points per game. His best outing was a 14-point, four-assist performance against the Atlanta Hawks in January of 2021.
After this move, the Pacers roster stands at 19. The maximum number that a team can carry in the offseason is 21, so Indiana could add two more players. There are a few players they have agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with that have not yet signed.
The Pacers also signed Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff to Exhibit 10 deals earlier this summer. The Mad Ants roster is starting to take shape, including two-way contract players Quenton Jackson, Enrique Freeman, and Tristen Newton.
