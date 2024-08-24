Indiana Pacers sign Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff to Exhibit 10 contracts
The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed forwards Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff to Exhibit 10 contracts. Both players finished the 2023-24 season in the organization as members of the Indiana Mad Ants.
Mangas revealed earlier this week that he would be returning to the Pacers on an Exhibit 10 deal. It's the second-straight year he's been in the Indiana system — he signed a contract with the blue and gold in training camp last season and played in 51 games for the Mad Ants, where he averaged 16.9 points per game.
"The people in the state love basketball, are so passionate about it. So it's awesome. And to be able to come back play for the Pacers organization is really cool," Mangas said of the agreement.
McGriff, who has previously spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, was acquired by the Mad Ants via a trade with the Memphis Hustle back in March. The 26-year old has averaged 4.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the NBA.
With the Mad Ants last season, the Oklahoma State product averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in eight outings. They still own his G League rights, so the wing player can easily be retained on an Exhibit 10 deal.
Exhibit 10 deals are one-year, non-guaranteed NBA contracts. They can be converted to two-way deals, but their most frequent use is giving players a bonus if they are waived and then report to a team's G League affiliate franchise for a certain amount of time. McGriff and Mangas could get that bonus from the Mad Ants if they stick around.
It's possible both players are in training camp with the Pacers, but given the team's recent choice to have fewer than the maximum numbers of players in the pre-season sessions, it's possible they are waived at some point in the next month. Indiana's roster is currently full with 21 players, but they have agreements reportedly coming with Josiah-Jordan James and with Keisei Tominaga. Expect more moves from the Pacers as they sort out their training camp roster.
