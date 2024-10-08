Report: Tyrese Haliburton signing shoe deal to become 'face of the company' with Puma
According to a report from Nick DePaula of ESPN, Boardroom, and more, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is signing a shoe deal with Puma.
The deal is set to make Haliburton a "future face of the company", DePaula's report reads. The two-time All-Star guard was wearing Puma sneakers during the teams annual FanJam scrimmage on Sunday, a game his team won.
It's a multi-year agreement, the report states. Haliburton is entering the first season of a new five-year, $244.6 million contract with the blue and gold.
The 24-year old has been with the Pacers since February of 2022. He has been an All-Star in both of his full seasons with Indiana, and the Wisconsin native was an All-NBA player for the first time in 2023-24. He is one of the league's ascending stars, and he spent the summer with Team USA on the Olympic roster. He won a gold medal.
Despite being a part of that group in Paris, Haliburton is motivated by a lack of playing time during the Olympic tournament. He hopes to have another big year — he averaged 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.9 assists per game last season.
Other NBA players signed to Puma include LaMelo Ball, Scoot Henderson, and Dennis Schroeder. WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young are also with the brand.
Rencently, young Pacers wing Ben Sheppard signed a deal with Nike. Haliburton, Sheppard, and the rest of the Pacers kick off preseason play tomorrow in Atlanta against the Hawks.
