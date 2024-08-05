Reviewing two NBA trade ideas from Bleacher Report involving the Indiana Pacers
The calendar says we're deep into the NBA offseason, and most rosters are settled. But that doesn't mean transactions can't keep happening. Ask Patrick Beverley, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Stanley Johnson: they were all involved in a trade between the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz back in August of 2022.
Deals can always happen, and the Jazz are once again at center stage thanks to the future of Lauri Markkanen. The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are commonly discussed as well, though this far into the offseason, the trade options are dwindling.
The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, are largely running it back, bringing in young players in place of Doug McDermott and Jalen Smith. Their outlook seems pretty clear. Yet Bleacher Report, and specifically authors Zach Buckley and Greg Swartz, came up with two mock trades involving the Pacers. Let's review them.
Indiana Pacers receive: Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans receive: Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith
This idea from Swartz lands Ingram, a former All-Star, in Indiana. The 2020 Most Improved Player has averaged over 20 points per game for five-straight seasons and is one of the best mid-range finishers in the NBA.
Ingram would improve many teams. But is the cost worth it for Indiana? Ingram is a worse defender than Nesmith, and losing Turner would hurt the Pacers tremendously given their depth at center. Nesmith's improved three-point shot is a weapon for the blue and gold, too.
Ingram's outside shot, meanwhile, makes him a tougher fit on many teams. He needs the ball a lot, yet the blue and gold already have many players who command the rock in Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard. That doesn't even account for Turner and his offensive skill.
Ingram is no doubt very talented, and every team could use skill on the wing. But he's also due a new contract in a year that will likely be worth as much or more than Turner's and Nesmith's combined. Losing both player's production and creating a hole at center probably isn't worth acquiring Ingram for the Pacers, but adding high-level talent does make sense next to Haliburton at the right price.
Indiana Pacers receive: Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers receive: Kendall Brown, 2027 second-round draft pick (via UTA), 2029 second-round draft pick (via POR)
This idea from Buckley is interesting in that the Pacers get a growing center for two second-round draft picks. Reath, who just finished his rookie season, averaged over nine points per game in Portland and proved to be a valuable stretch big man — he shot a league average percentage from deep on over 3.5 attempts per game.
That type of player would fit in Indiana's system, and Reath is still developing. He did just turn 28 years old, but he is on a cheap contract for two more seasons, and restricted free agency would follow.
Brown may or may not be in Indiana's long-term plans. If the Pacers could flip him for a growing big man that might make sense as a depth piece or backup for a few years, perhaps they would explore such an agreement. Two second-round picks is a reasonable price for that idea, especially when one of those picks would give the Blazers their own future selection back into their control. Portland has several centers under contract already, too.
This one could make sense for Indiana, though signing James Wiseman makes the addition of another center less important.
