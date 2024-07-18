Cold shooting limits Indiana Pacers offense in summer league loss to Denver Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets faced off for summer league action on Thursday afternoon. The Pacers grabbed their first summer victory on Tuesday while the Nuggets entered the action 0-3.
Indiana had most of their players still available to play — only Ben Sheppard was out and done playing in the summer sessions. Jarace Walker, a second-year forward having a strong summer league, was notably playing and dunked to open the scoring for the blue and gold.
Both teams were struggling to put the ball in the basket early. They combed to start the game 1/11 as Indiana led 2-0 after 2.5 minutes. Four minutes into the action, a few more shots had dropped, but it was only 5-4 in favor of the Nuggets. It was an ugly first few minutes.
Kendall Brown hit a three to break a scoring drought for the Pacers, but they were still down by five at the time. Trey Woodbury was getting his first minutes of summer league at the time for Indiana and playing decent defense.
The blue and gold started the game 3/17 from the field, but a few free throws and good-enough defense kept them from getting embarrassed early. They were down 16-10 after Brown knocked in a foul shot in the final minute of the first period.
Quenton Jackson got to the line a few times, too, and the Pacers were behind 18-13 after one quarter. They played poorly on offense, yet did enough to keep themselves within striking distance. Brown led the way with five points.
Walker said that the team's rim pressure helped them stay in the game during an in-game interview on the broadcast. They needed to keep that up in the second quarter if they were going to make a comeback in any way. Lance Jones checked in for his summer league debut to start the second period.
Indiana once again couldn't put the ball in the basket to open the second period. They fell down by nine after just over two minutes, and they hadn't scored yet in the quarter to that point. Denver was coaxing them into tough shots.
Halfway through the second period, Denver led 30-15. Indiana was a miserable 5/32 at the time, though Tristen Newton hit a shot soon after that moment. Jamuni McNeace made his summer debut in the second quarter.
The Pacers fortunes weren't changing on the offensive end, and with under three minutes until halftime they trailed by 16. Scoring was a chore, and the Nuggets were taking more advantage of that in the second quarter.
Newton came alive with a few made shots around this time, including an important three-point bucket. His looks haven't fallen in summer league, but he made a few just before halftime. He had nine points at the break, which led Indiana. It was 42-26 in favor of the Nuggets at the time — the Pacers were 8/39 from the field.
To get the second half going, the Pacers went on an 8-2 run and cut the lead down to 10. Newton continued to play well and knock down shots, and it kept the blue and gold in the game. The Nuggets responded with a few baskets, but it was at least a competitive game again.
It was for a few moments, at least, until the Nuggets surged again to take a 50-36 lead. That prompted a timeout from the Pacers.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made his summer debut for the Pacers around this time, and some good plays from Walker and Johnny Furphy stabilized the blue and gold. They had the deficit within single digits again with four minutes to go in the third frame.
They kept it that way and were down 59-52 entering the final period. Newton was up to a team-high 13 points, and Walker's passing had come alive. It was anyone's game with 10 minutes to go.
It stayed close for the early portions of the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets were doing well to keep the Pacers at arm's length. It was still a seven-point game with 6:30 to go in the action. Indiana had their starters on the floor.
A putback two from Oscar Tshiebwe kept the Nuggets lead at seven with about 4.5 minutes to go, but Denver answered quickly. Indiana was running out of time and needed to get a run going.
But Indiana's fortunes ran out late. The Nuggets went on a run that extended their lead to 15 at 82-67 with 1:17 to go, and that put the game out of reach. The Pacers cold start gave them no chance to win even with a fine second half.
The final score was 86-71 in favor of the Nuggets. The Pacers fell to 1-3 in summer league play.
Newton finished with 15 points thanks to seven foul shots. Walker added 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists while Enrique Freeman contributed 11 points. Indiana finishes up summer league play on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
