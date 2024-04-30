Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds April 30
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are set to play the fifth game of their first-round series tonight, and for the rest of the best-of-seven set, Indiana is on match point. They just need one more victory to take the series as they currently lead 3-1.
Milwaukee is banged up, which has been a big storyline in this series. They may be down multiple star players, which has limited their ceiling significantly so far in the playoffs. Indiana has done well to take advantage so far, and they'll need to again tonight which the series shifting back to the Bucks' home.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 214.5.
Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms) is questionable.
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful due to his left calf strain. Damian Lillard (right achilles tendinitis) is also listed as doubtful. Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) is probable, as is Patrick Beverley (right oblique strain).
Key Matchup
Myles Turner vs Brook Lopez: Turner just wrapped up one of the best weekends in his career. He scored 29 points in both Game 3 and Game 4, and he was a monster on the glass and defensively. He showed his changed focus in the playoffs as an older player.
Lopez, meanwhile, is also having a very good series. He scored 27 points on Sunday night in Game 4, and his ability to change up his style from a floor spacer to a post operator has been tough for Indiana to cover. If he continues to be versatile, the Pacers frontcourt will struggle, but Turner has a speed advantage over Lopez. The winner of this matchup could swing the game.
