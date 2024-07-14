Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves summer league preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds July 14
The Indiana Pacers will hit the hardwood for their second summer league game of 2024 tonight. They take on the Minnesota Timberwolves and lottery pick Rob Dillingham.
Indiana dropped their summer league opener on Friday to the Brooklyn Nets in overtime. It was a painful loss, but the Pacers know they just need to clean up their turnovers to get back on track. Minnesota, meanwhile, topped the New Orleans Pelicans in their summer league opener.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to watch: NBA TV
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are currently +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 176.5.
Pacers vs Timberwolves Injury Report
The NBA hasn't released official injury reports for summer league action. Indiana is fully healthy at this stage.
Key Matchup
Johnny Furphy vs Terrence Shannon Jr: A pair of rookies will match up on the wing in Furphy and Shannon Jr. The Wolves first-round pick was tremendous in his summer league debut, scoring 25 points on 64.3% shooting. Furphy knocked down some outside shots on Friday and was positionally sound defensively, but he will need to be sharper on both ends during his second summer league outing.
