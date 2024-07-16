Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns summer league preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds July 16
The Indiana Pacers play their third game of 2024 summer league on Tuesday as they battle the Phoenix Suns. Indiana is 0-2 in Las Vegas so far after two narrow losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets.
They'll look to get back on track today. So far, most of the rotation players on Indiana's summer roster have shown one strong performance and a substandard one — if they can all click or reach their higher level in the same outing, they will grab their first summer league victory.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 4 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to watch: ESPNU
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 179.5.
Pacers vs Suns Injury Report
The NBA hasn't released official injury reports for summer league action. Indiana is fully healthy at this stage.
Key Matchup
Quenton Jackson vs Michael Devoe: Devoe scored 19 points in the Suns summer league opener and has a 14-point preseason game under his belt for the LA Clippers. Despite not playing in the NBA yet, the guard can score. Jackson, who ended last season on a two-way contract with the Pacers, will have his hands full and will have to produce on both ends to keep up.
