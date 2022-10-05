Pelicans:  Dyson Daniels 'Aggressive' 4th Quarter, Proved He Can Compete in the NBA

Dyson Daniels slow start but aggressive 4th quarter proved the rookie has an all-around game for the NBA.

Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels learned it's not how you start but how you finish in the NBA. The start to his first game on Tuesday night was a struggle.

He started the game shooting 0-5 from 3 and just 2-4 from the free throw line. Through 3 quarters, Daniel only had 5 points. He admitted after the game he was playing way too fast.

Oct 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

"I was playing way too fast. Big adrenaline. My first time out there, so I had to slow myself down." In the 4th quarter, he did just that and proved why the Pelicans drafted him with the number 8th pick in this past draft. Daniels hit three 3-pointers and two clutch free throws to seal the game with 11 seconds to go.

He impacted both sides of the floor. In addition to scoring 10 points in the game's final 4 minutes, Daniels also netted three steals and two blocks.

Dyson told reporters he got into a nice groove in the 4th quarter. "Once I settled myself down, I started feeling comfortable out there, handling the ball better......it just took a little bit to calm down, but I'm looking forward to improving and moving forward."

Dyson finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. He also led the team in deflections with five and looked impressive down the stretch.

Daniels, 19, is proving to compete for playing time against guards Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis Jr. His preseason-opening performance will go a long way in determining how many minutes Coach Green will allow and the rotations.

Coach Green said afterward that "he did a really good job and settled into his game, and it started with his ability to play defense.....we want him to be aggressive." If Dyson continues to play hard and make all the right reads on the court, soon, Dyson will be starting and finishing games the right way.

