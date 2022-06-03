Pelicans' Devonte' Graham Voted for NBA 'Buzzer-Beater of the Year'

The New Orleans Pelicans created a lot of memories this past season. The team bounced back from their slow 3-16 start to make the Play-In tournament. They won the NBA Play-In Tournament and then took the Phoenix Suns to 6 games in a hard-fought series. It was the first time the Pelicans had made the playoffs since 2018 — certainly, a year to remember.

The NBA's season recap allowed fans to vote for their most memorable moments this past year. The votes came back, and the winner was one for Pelicans fans to remember.

Devonte' was no stranger to the game winners, having also knocked one down in Utah. This one in OKC seemed even more improbable considering the circumstance. The Pelicans were nursing a three-point lead as time waned down. The thought was the Pelicans would foul and not allow OKC to get up a potential game-tying shot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had other ideas. He eluded the grasp of Garrett Temple and threw up about a 30-foot heave that swished in and brought the Paycom Center crowd to its feet.

The Pelicans had no timeouts and a whole floor with just 1.4 seconds left. The game seemed destined for overtime. Graham took an inbound pass from Josh Hart and maneuvered along the right baseline until he launched a 61-foot shot over OKC's Kenrich Williams that banked off the glass and sent everyone into shock.

Graham tried to run away from his teammates as quickly as possible while the OKC players and fans looked around shockingly at what had just happened. The scoreboard read 113-110, with zeros on the clock securing the Pelicans' victory.

This one stood out for the NBA community in a season full of memories. I'm sure Graham and the Pelicans will look to make more memories for many years to come.

