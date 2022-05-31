Jose Alvarado Continues Repping Pelicans On NBA Playoffs Media Tour

Jose Alvarado will get to continue his NBA Playoffs media tour by appearing on Stadium's NBA Final preview show with Shams Charania.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be well-represented in this year's NBA Finals coverage. CJ McCollum is joining ESPN and Jose Alvarado will get to continue his NBA Playoffs media tour by appearing on Stadium's NBA Final preview show with Shams Charania.

Alvarado's star turn has captured the attention of the hoops world. He fought through four years of ACC ball then went undrafted. Alvarado's rookie season began in Birmingham but he ended the year closing out NBA Playoffs games.

His efforts did not go unrewarded. His two-way contract was converted to a full four-year deal and he ended the year averaging 15.4 minutes, 6.1 points, and 2.8 assists in 54 regular-season games. His play against Chris Paul earned him All-Rookie Team votes. He plans on winning Defensive Player of the Year awards someday.

Alvarado has earned himself a career in television these past few weeks. He has also hyped the team extensively. He is thinking more about playoff runs and championship rings, not retirement jobs.

He said Brandon Ingram "will win MVP one day." He also believes when the Pelicans "get (Zion) back, we won't just be a playoff-contending team, we'll be a championship team. I really think that. We got young cats that are ready to go at it."

Alvarado was previously seen pulling a Grand Theft Alvarado run Kenny Smith while on TNT's Inside the NBA. His next court appearance will come when he represents Puerto Rica in the FIBA World Cup. Puerto Rico will face Team USA (July 1) and Mexico (July 4), giving fans a chance to scout Alvarado's progress before focusing on Summer League play.

