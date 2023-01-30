Giannis and the Bucks overpowered an undermanned Pelicans team to hand them their eighth-straigth loss.

The New Orleans Pelicans losing streak reached eight games as the Milwaukee Bucks won 135-110 on Sunday night. Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson were missing in action, and for most of the game, it felt like the entire was missing as well. The Bucks' high-scoring offense trampled the Pelicans, who could not keep pace.

Milwaukee opened the game on a 14-2 run and was off to the races. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in the first quarter as the Bucks dominated the paint, scoring 20 points, while New Orleans scored 19 points in the period.

The 2nd quarter was much of the same story. Giannis scored nine points to complete the first half with 29 points. He outscored the entire Pelicans starting five, 29 to 28.

By halftime, Milwaukee dominated the inside outscoring New Orleans 34 to 20.

The Pelicans would make little headway in the second half, trimming the Bucks' lead down to 12 points at one point, but would get no closer. Jose Alvarado led the Pels in scoring with 18 points and six assists. Both Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 16 points apiece.

One bright spot on the evening was the play of Kira Lewis Jr. He received the most extensive minutes of the season, 26, and did not disappoint. Lewis finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists on the evening, showing he may be in line to earn more minutes as the season progresses.

Milwaukee finished the game outrebounding the Pelicans 57-38 and outshooting them 55% to 44%. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and proved why he may be the best player today in the NBA. Former Pelican Jrue Holiday finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Bucks.

Things will not get any easier for the Pelicans coming up. They next travel to take on Western Conference leader Denver Nuggets on the road, followed by another road game in Dallas against the Mavericks.

