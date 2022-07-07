Pelicans Mulling Contract Extension for CJ McCollum, Per Report

The Pelicans have remained quiet on signing free agents. They were able to get Zion Williamson's rookie contract extension taken care of, and now they further look in-house to take care of other business.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke on his podcast 'The Hoop Collective' that d discussions began with the Pelicans and McCollum on a contract extension. Currently, McCollum's current deal runs through the 2023-2024 season. Andrew Lopez, who covers the Pelicans on ESPN, noted McCollum might be able to sign the extension in August.

Given CJ's impact on this team in such a short period, it makes sense why the Pelicans would want to lock the veteran up longer. McCollum is a well-respected player in the league because of his play and position. He is currently the President of the Player's Association and recently inked a multi-platform deal with ESPN. He is a passionate, cerebral, and unquestioned leader on a young and hungry Pelicans team.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The trio of McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson would be one of the most formidable in the league.

McCollum would be 30 years old entering this season with the Pelicans and was stellar in his brief time in a New Orleans uniform. McCollum averaged 24 points, nearly six assists, and five rebounds in the 26 games played last season. CJ's peers point to his consistency as the reason he's one of the NBA's top guards.

Also of note from this podcast discussion was the Pelicans' desire to extend Larry Nance Jr. Nance was part of the trade package that sent McCollum to the Pelicans from Portland. Nance was an integral part of the rotation down the stretch, mainly after he recovered from his in-season knee injury. Nance was a driving factor in the Pelicans securing a playoff berth after his stellar play vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in the final play-in game. Nance finished that game with 14 points and 16 rebounds en route to the Pelicans' 105-101 victory on the road.

Locking up two key pieces like this means the Pelicans will be a force for years to come. With a nucleus of Ingram, Williamson, Valanciunas, and McCollum mixed with young studs like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans have been looking to build a foundation of greatness for many years.

Read More Pelicans News: