Key Starter Ruled OUT Due to Injury in Celtics-Pelicans
During the first quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans' and Boston Celtics' game, starting point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a lower-body injury. Murray rolled around on the floor in pain before his teammates helped him to the locker room. The extent of the injury has not been revealed, but an MRI will reveal its severity later. New Orleans ruled him out of the game.
Murray suffered a significant fractured hand injury at the beginning of the season that caused him to miss more than a month. The Pelicans traded for the former all-star guard during the offseason to pair with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in hopes of competing in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, the trio has not played a single game together this season because of injury.
Murray was starting to find his offensive rhythm after a slow start. He scored 26 or more points in three of the Pelicans' last four games. For the year, the former Washington standout is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.5 rebounds. New Orleans hoped his all-around game would add another level of playmaking to the Pelicans that they've lacked over recent years.
The team has been at or near the bottom of the league in pace and clutch play. As a member of the Atlanta Hawks last year, Murray averaged the third-most clutch points in the NBA and made three game-winning shots. He has also been exceptional on defense, with him and Herb Jones number one and two in the league in steals since 2022. The Pelicans are 12-36 on the season and played Friday without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors