NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Injury News Before Lakers-Pelicans
While the New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they've recently had success, winning five out of their last 10 games. Featuring wins over the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings, they'll be tasked with a much bigger challenge on Tuesday night.
Finishing their four-game road trip, the Pelicans will matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Lakers, boasting a Western Conference-best six-game winning streak, will put that on the line as they look to further their position as the second seed in the conference. However, they're in jeopardy of being without one of their best players, according to a recent report.
According to their injury report, Lakers guard Luka Doncic is listed as questionable with a knee injury for their Tuesday contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic has only missed one contest since joining the team, but that hasn't stopped fans from taking to social media to react to the news.
"Lol, Luka's always questionable and always plays, Lakers fans will learn in due time," one fan shared.
"He can rest tomorrow we don’t need him to beat the pelicans," a user suggested.
"Clippers are a dirty franchise," a user stated regarding the injury.
"What?" a fan questioned.
Based on the reactions, Lakers fans aren't too worried to see Doncic appear on the injury report. Even though the Pelicans have been playing solid basketball as of late, Lakers fans think they can still get the job done without Doncic.
