New Report on Brandon Ingram Trade Amid Warriors, Raptors, Hawks Interest
Time is running out and Thursday’s trade deadline is approaching quickly as the New Orleans Pelicans have been looking for the right offer to ship Brandon Ingram off to a new team. The Warriors and Heat have been contenders in the trade discussion but two new teams have been reported to engage with the Pelicans recently.
According to Jake Fischer from “TheSteinLine”, the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors have been gaining traction less than 24 hours before the deadline. The Pelicans are desperately looking into trade options as Ingram’s future in New Orleans remains to be a question mark.
"We're likewise still awaiting word on developing trade possibilities that could simply deliver Ingram out of New Orleans to one of two known suitors," Fischer said. "The Pelicans, sources said, have held ongoing dialogue with both Toronto and Atlanta about acquiring Ingram."
So far this season Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 47/37/86 from the field. However, his availability has been a huge issue for the Pelicans.
Ingram has been sidelined with an ankle sprain since December 7th against the Thunder. The Pelicans forward has not been cleared for contact drills at this time and will likely have his debut delayed with his new team if traded.
The Toronto Raptors trading path could move Bruce Brown and his expiring $23M deal to the Pelicans to match the similarities of Ingram’s contract.
"There would seem to be a realistic pathway for Toronto to match the bulk of Ingram's salary with Bruce Brown's expiring $23 million contract, but the Raptors and Pelicans have discussed various scenarios for Ingram, sources said," Fischer added.
A key part of a trade involving Ingram is his expiring contract. The team that successfully trades for Ingram may likely look to extend him this off-season.
The Pelicans tried to reach an agreement with Ingram around the summer, but Ingram had too high of an asking price for the Pelicans to accept. Since then, Ingram has only appeared in 18 games due to an injury-affected season which has left the Pelicans no choice but to consider trading Ingram who they have failed to extend.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors