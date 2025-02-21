Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Mavericks-Pelicans Game
If there's one team that's been as snake-bitten with injuries as the New Orleans Pelicans, it's been the Dallas Mavericks this season.
While Dallas hasn't been as completely brutalized by injuries as New Orleans has, luck still hasn't been on their side. Currently, the Mavericks have essentially every single one of their big men injured, including their superstar Anthony Davis.
The Dallas Mavericks listed Anthony Davis as out against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left adductor strain.
The Mavericks revealed that Davis is making good progress with his injury, but he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks. Fortunately, it looks like Davis has avoided serious surgery and could return in time for a potential playoff run.
Davis sustained his injury on February 8 during his debut against the Houston Rockets. Through 43 games this season, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 53/31/79 shooting from the field.
Even though the Mavericks are missing nearly all of their big men, New Orleans doesn't exactly have a great counter for it. The team will be debuting Kelly Olynyk against Dallas, so that could potentially be an avenue to choose. For the Pelicans to win, they'll need Zion Williamson to be very active in attacking the paint.
The New Orleanas Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors