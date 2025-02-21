Pelicans Scoop

Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Mavericks-Pelicans Game

Anthony Davis is listed on the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) leaves the game against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) leaves the game against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

If there's one team that's been as snake-bitten with injuries as the New Orleans Pelicans, it's been the Dallas Mavericks this season.

While Dallas hasn't been as completely brutalized by injuries as New Orleans has, luck still hasn't been on their side. Currently, the Mavericks have essentially every single one of their big men injured, including their superstar Anthony Davis.

The Dallas Mavericks listed Anthony Davis as out against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left adductor strain.

The Mavericks revealed that Davis is making good progress with his injury, but he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks. Fortunately, it looks like Davis has avoided serious surgery and could return in time for a potential playoff run.

Davis sustained his injury on February 8 during his debut against the Houston Rockets. Through 43 games this season, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 53/31/79 shooting from the field.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even though the Mavericks are missing nearly all of their big men, New Orleans doesn't exactly have a great counter for it. The team will be debuting Kelly Olynyk against Dallas, so that could potentially be an avenue to choose. For the Pelicans to win, they'll need Zion Williamson to be very active in attacking the paint.

The New Orleanas Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News