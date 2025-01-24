Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Warriors
The NBA trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away, and some teams are positioned to make moves to contend while others look to sell assets for the future. Reports are that the New Orleans Pelicans will become sellers at the deadline, given their horrendous first half of the year and their financial situation. New Orleans is about $1 million over the cap, but the team has never paid the tax before.
Zion Williamson's name continues to be mentioned in speculation about players who could be on the move. The two-time all-star is again battling injuries this season, a common occurrence throughout his six-year career. Williamson has immense talent and is one of the best players in the league when healthy.
One radio station in San Francisco, Willard & Dibs, proposed a trade scenario to pair Williamson with one of the best players in NBA history.
Via 95.7 The Game: "Warriors receive: Zion Williamson.
Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and the Warriors' 2025 1st-round pick."
Since Steph Curry's arrival in the Bay Area, Golden State has a pedigree of winning, hoisting four championships. This season, the Warriors have started 21-22 and look like they would struggle to be a Play-In Tournament team as presently constructed. Curry spoke recently on his team's rough start to the year but doesn't think the franchise should compromise their future to try and win now.
"Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you're passing up opportunities," Curry told ESPN. "But it doesn't mean that you're desperate, just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something."
A healthy Williamson and Curry pairing would make a dynamic 1-2 punch for the Warriors. Golden State hasn't had an inside presence of Williamson's caliber, and the Pelicans forward has never shared the court with a player as great as Curry.
In this scenario, New Orleans would receive a solid player in Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick next season to draft for the future or use to get another quality player. Williamson is averaging 21.9 points and 8.2 rebounds this season for New Orleans.
