Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Warriors

Warriors receive: Zion Williamson.



Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and the Warriors' 2025 1st-round pick.@Mark_T_Willard & @BobbyMarks42's trade idea (via @WillardAndDibs).#DubNation, you in??



