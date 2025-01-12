Boston Celtics Legend Proposes Joel Embiid for Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline. With some intriguing players who could interest contending teams, the 8-31 Pelicans could drastically change their roster soon.
Zion Williamson is among the players floated as a potential trade candidate, with multiple reports indicating New Orleans is open to moving him. Having appeared in just seven games this season, Williamson has again dealt with injuries, and was recently suspended one game by the team.
Via Pelicans on Jan. 10: "Pelicans have suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies, announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. Zion will miss tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will rejoin the team tomorrow."
The combination of injuries and instances like this could certainly be enough to steer teams away from Williamson. That said, one NBA legend proposed a deal that swaps the 2019 first overall pick for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
During an episode of KG Certified’s TICKET & THE TRUTH show, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce proposed the Williamson for Embiid deal.
“Zion for Joel Embiid,” Pierce said. “I’m gonna pair him with [Tyrese] Maxey. The two young guys.”
Kevin Garnett pushed back against his former teammate’s proposal, saying Embiid is an MVP and cannot be compared to Williamson.
