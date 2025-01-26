Pelicans Scoop

Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested in Trade for New Wing Player

The New Orleans Pelicans could be selling a player to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are 12-34 on the season after back-to-back blowout losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. New Orleans is most likely out of playoff contention, and the focus should be on future building. The upcoming trade deadline could be a time to secure that.

Many contending teams in the league use the trade deadline to acquire pieces for a potential championship run. ClutchPoints writer Brett Siegel recently explored the NBA landscape ahead of the trade deadline in a couple of weeks, and Pelicans' guard Javonte Green is a name who could be on the move to a contender.

"While they can't move out of the second apron, the Celtics are another team exploring avenues to potentially save some money by trading Jaden Springer's $4 million contract," Siegel writes.

He continues, "Pelicans swingman Javonte Green is a player the Celtics hold interest in, sources said, but New Orleans doesn't want to take back more money. The Bucks, Nuggets, and New York Knicks have also been mentioned as teams holding a level of interest in Green."

Pelicans guard Javonte Green dribbles the ball up the court during a regular season game.
Jan 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) brings the ball up court against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans is slightly above the luxury tax and will most definitely move to dip under it. The team received a slight relief after guard Dejounte Murray missed Saturday's game against the Hornets. Murray had incentives written in his contract for playing in 65 games this season, which now can't happen because of his missed time.

The Pelicans signed Javonte Green this offseason after losing key bench players like Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels over the summer. Green is averaging 21 minutes per game, 6.1 points, and 3.4 rebounds per contest. Green has been one of the healthiest players on the Pelicans this year, playing in 41 of the team's 46 games.

