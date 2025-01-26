Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested in Trade for New Wing Player
The New Orleans Pelicans are 12-34 on the season after back-to-back blowout losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. New Orleans is most likely out of playoff contention, and the focus should be on future building. The upcoming trade deadline could be a time to secure that.
Many contending teams in the league use the trade deadline to acquire pieces for a potential championship run. ClutchPoints writer Brett Siegel recently explored the NBA landscape ahead of the trade deadline in a couple of weeks, and Pelicans' guard Javonte Green is a name who could be on the move to a contender.
"While they can't move out of the second apron, the Celtics are another team exploring avenues to potentially save some money by trading Jaden Springer's $4 million contract," Siegel writes.
He continues, "Pelicans swingman Javonte Green is a player the Celtics hold interest in, sources said, but New Orleans doesn't want to take back more money. The Bucks, Nuggets, and New York Knicks have also been mentioned as teams holding a level of interest in Green."
New Orleans is slightly above the luxury tax and will most definitely move to dip under it. The team received a slight relief after guard Dejounte Murray missed Saturday's game against the Hornets. Murray had incentives written in his contract for playing in 65 games this season, which now can't happen because of his missed time.
The Pelicans signed Javonte Green this offseason after losing key bench players like Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels over the summer. Green is averaging 21 minutes per game, 6.1 points, and 3.4 rebounds per contest. Green has been one of the healthiest players on the Pelicans this year, playing in 41 of the team's 46 games.
