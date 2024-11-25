Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game
The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Indiana Pacers tonight without another key member of their team. Head coach Willie Green announced shortly before tipoff that star forward Brandon Ingram will miss the game with calf soreness. Ingram missed his first game of the season last week with a sprained ankle.
Coach Green said Ingram felt something wasn't right after the team's practice on Sunday but told the media he doesn't foresee anything long-term that would cause Ingram to be out. The former all-star forward leads the team in points (22.9) and three-pointers made this year.
The Pelicans will get a boost with the return of CJ McCollum to the lineup, who missed the last 14 games with a right abductor strain. McCollum's return adds more firepower to the Pelicans, who rank last in the NBA in scoring this season (103).
New Orleans's lack of offensive punch is due in part to the many injuries on the team. Aside from Ingram, the Pelicans will also be without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado on Monday night. Murray is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday when the team hosts the Toronto Raptors. Jones is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week, with no timetable for Williamson's return.
The Pelicans are 4-13 on the year, marking the worst record in the Western Conference. Ingram is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent next summer. He recently parted ways with his agency, Excel Sports Management, and will look for a new representation to help manage his NBA future.
Tipoff for Monday night's game against the Pacers is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
