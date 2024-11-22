Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors on Friday evening. The Pelicans are reeling, having lost 11 of their last 13 games, and are near the bottom of the standings. On Wednesday, they played without seven of their eight leading scorers in a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The team released its injury report ahead of the game, and there were a few positives, including the possible availability of Brandon Ingram and Jordan Hawkins. Ingram missed his first game of the season Wednesday with a sprained ankle, and Hawkins has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a lower back sprain.
New Orleans announced Friday afternoon that both players are available for the Warriors matchup. That's a welcome sign for the Pelicans, who need all the firepower they can get to keep up with Golden State. The Warriors are third in the NBA in scoring and third in the league in three-point shooting.
Ingram leads the Pelicans in scoring this season with 23.2 points per game. His name was subject to much trade speculation over the offseason after he and New Orleans could not reach a deal on an extension. Speculation grew that Ingram and his camp sought a maximum contract that the Pelicans would not agree to.
The former all-star forward now plays out the final year of his deal in New Orleans before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Tip-off for the NBA Cup matchup between the teams is at 6:30 p.m.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors