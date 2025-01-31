Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Celtics vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have a very tough task ahead of them on Friday night as they face off against the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
The two teams have already faced off once before this season, with Boston winning their latest encounter 120-119. Shockingly, the Celtics also own a seven-game winning streak over the Pelicans, which dates back to January 17, 2022.
To make matters worse for the Pelicans, they'll also have to play without one of their best players. The New Orleans Pelicans listed Brandon Ingram as out against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain.
Brandon Ingram has been out with a left ankle sprain since December 7, and there is yet to be a return date of any kind. The amount of information on his injury has been slim to none, which has been his status in trades in even more of a limbo. Ingram has only played in 19 games this season with the Pelicans.
Through 19 games this season, Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 47/37/86 shooting from the field. When healthy, Ingram was a legitimate star for the Pelicans this season. Unfortunately, his trade value has been a bit more diminished after only playing 19 games this season.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
