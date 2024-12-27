Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans will have their hands full trying to keep pace with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Memphis scored a franchise-record 155 points on Thursday evening and has won the last two games in New Orleans against the Pelicans. All of New Orleans' injuries place them at a major disadvantage when trying to keep pace with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Friday's matchup between the Pelicans and Grizzlies has some big names on the injury report, including star forward Brandon Ingram, who continues to nurse an ankle sprain. Per their official injury report, the Pelicans have revealed Ingram's final status.
Ingram is out again for the Pelicans, as this will be the former all-star's eighth straight game missed after he injured his ankle stepping on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort's foot on December 7th. New Orleans has lost its last eight games and currently has the worst record in the league.
The offensive struggles without Ingram have become apparent on a game-by-game basis. On Thursday night, the Pelicans game against the Rockets turned in the first quarter after New Orleans scored only two points in the last four minutes of the quarter. They are last in the league in points per game, and much of that is due to the absence of Ingram and Zion Williamson.
New Orleans provided an update earlier in the week on both players' status. The team said the former No. 2 overall pick remains in the recovery phase of his rehabilitation and will be re-examined in approximately two weeks. Ingram leads the team in scoring this year, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
