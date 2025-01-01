Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Heat
The road has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans this season, winning just one game away from the Smoothie King Center. Last year, the Pelicans set a franchise record by winning 29 road games and had the best road record in the NBA. On Wednesday, they travel to Miami to face the Heat on Wednesday evening.
New Orleans will do so again without forward Brandon Ingram, who continues to rehab from the ankle injury he suffered on December 7th. Ingram was recently spotted at Pelicans practice this past weekend doing some work on a stationary bike. Wednesday's game will be the 10th straight game he's missed.
Despite Ingram missing 16 games this year due to injury, he remains the team's leading scorer with 22.2 points. He also averages 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the 5-28 Pelicans. New Orleans has had chances to win games this year, but their issue of closing games remains from last season. The Pelicans did not win a game last year when trailing after the third quarter, and this season, they have lost more games when leading into the fourth quarter than any team in the league.
New Orleans has yet to fully replace Ingram's scoring, and for that matter, Zion Williamson's, since both players have been out. Trey Murphy III is stepping into the mantle of one of the team's go-to scorers, but in Monday night's loss, the sharpshooter did not attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter in the Pelicans' three-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans has missed Ingram's tough-shot-making late in games this year.
Wednesday's tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST in Miami.
