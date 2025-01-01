Pelicans Scoop

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Heat

Brandon Ingram is listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Heat.

Terry Kimble

Feb 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The road has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans this season, winning just one game away from the Smoothie King Center. Last year, the Pelicans set a franchise record by winning 29 road games and had the best road record in the NBA. On Wednesday, they travel to Miami to face the Heat on Wednesday evening.

New Orleans will do so again without forward Brandon Ingram, who continues to rehab from the ankle injury he suffered on December 7th. Ingram was recently spotted at Pelicans practice this past weekend doing some work on a stationary bike. Wednesday's game will be the 10th straight game he's missed.

Despite Ingram missing 16 games this year due to injury, he remains the team's leading scorer with 22.2 points. He also averages 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the 5-28 Pelicans. New Orleans has had chances to win games this year, but their issue of closing games remains from last season. The Pelicans did not win a game last year when trailing after the third quarter, and this season, they have lost more games when leading into the fourth quarter than any team in the league.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingra
Nov 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

New Orleans has yet to fully replace Ingram's scoring, and for that matter, Zion Williamson's, since both players have been out. Trey Murphy III is stepping into the mantle of one of the team's go-to scorers, but in Monday night's loss, the sharpshooter did not attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter in the Pelicans' three-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans has missed Ingram's tough-shot-making late in games this year.

Wednesday's tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST in Miami.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

Home/News