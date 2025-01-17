Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans look for their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday night. New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game home stand, with two straight games against the Jazz. Utah seems poised for its third straight losing season as the rebuild post-Donovan Mitchell is still in full effect.
New Orleans Western Conference's worse 10-32 record surprises many, considering the Pelicans won 49 games last season. A major reason behind the early-season struggles is the lack of health of their main stars, including Brandon Ingram. The former No. 2 overall pick has only played 18 games this season with various ankle and calf injuries.
Ingram has been out since December 7th, when he injured his ankle stepping on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort's foot. He's been out indefinitely since then, and after the Pelicans released their injury report for Friday's game, Ingram remains out.
The 6-foot-9 forward has made some progress in his return after being spotted pregame on Wednesday doing some light jogging before the game. There is still no timetable for his return, but with the trade deadline about three weeks away, many wonder if Ingram has already played his last game in New Orleans.
After failing to agree on a contract extension in the summer, the Pelicans cannot afford to let Ingram walk next summer for nothing. New Orleans has depleted most of its future assets, specifically second-round picks, so replenishing some of its draft assets would benefit them.
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
