Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans start their road trip in Denver on Monday for the first of two games against the Nuggets. New Orleans has the worst road record in the Western Conference and limps into the matchup with Denver. The Pelicans suffered a major injury setback when starting guard Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles on Friday night.
Forward Brandon Ingram has been out since injuring his ankle on December 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team has yet to give an update on his progress since late December, although the former all-star forward has been doing on-court activities before a few home games. New Orleans released their injury report for Monday's game, and the former No. 2 overall pick is out again.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and many speculate that Ingram will be dealt. New Orleans is currently above the salary cap line and will look to make a deal to avoid the luxury tax bill, which they have never paid in their franchise history. Ingram is playing on the final year of his deal, so a trade makes sense for the Pelicans.
NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Toronto Raptors are a team to watch in a potential deal for Ingram. The Raptors want to add a talented player to pair with all-star Scottie Barnes. Toronto could add draft capital and expiring contracts to the deal, which would appeal to New Orleans. The Pelicans and Ingram could not agree on a contract extension for him this past offseason.
Tip-off for Monday's game in Denver is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
