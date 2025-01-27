Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Raptors
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will end their current road trip with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. New Orleans is one of the worst road teams in the NBA and has lost its last two road games by an average of 22 points. Toronto has won their last three home games and has already beaten the Pelicans earlier this year in New Orleans.
The Pelicans played that game without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy III. After the Pelicans released their injury report, both Williamson and Murphy III are expected to play on Monday. Ingram will once again be out Monday with the ankle injury he suffered on December 7th.
The Pelicans have provided few updates on his status. Ingram has been doing light pregame work before games and some non-contract drills at the team's practice facility. Many wonder whether the former all-star will play in a Pelicans uniform again this season. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and many believe New Orleans will move him before the deadline.
The former No. 2 overall pick is again plagued by injuries this season, a recurring theme throughout his career. Last season, he played in 64 games, the most since his rookie season in 2016. Ingram has played in 18 games this year, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He could be seen as a valuable commodity for a contender looking for a skilled offensive player to help them contend.
Tip-off for Monday's game is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors