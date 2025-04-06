Pelicans Scoop

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status for Bucks-Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks have released Giannis Antetokounmpo's final injury status against the New Orleans Pelicans

Liam Willerup

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves battling with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, taking their half-game lead on the road Sunday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans having most of their top scorers on the injury report, it's a must-win scenario for the Bucks heading toward the end of the season.

Even though the Bucks find themselves on a three-game winning streak, it's been on the shoulder of Giannis Antetokounmpo playing some of his best basketball. The former MVP has averaged 36.0 points, 13.7 assists, and 12.3 rebounds during the winning streak. However, recent news has him on the injury report against the Pelicans.

The Bucks have downgraded Antetokounmpo to out as he's dealing with a left shoulder injury. He was previously listed as doubtful on the latest injury report.

Now with both Lillard and Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks will look toward mid-season acquisition Kyle Kuzma for the scoring load in an opportunity to get some reps before the playoffs. In addition, the other mid-season acquisition, Kevin Porter Jr., is coming off his best game with the Bucks in their win over the Miami Heat posting 24 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmp
Nov 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits with guard Damian Lillard on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In a game that will be missing a lot of star power, the Bucks and Pelicans are set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ESt.

Related Articles

Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive NCAA List

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News