Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status for Bucks-Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves battling with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, taking their half-game lead on the road Sunday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans having most of their top scorers on the injury report, it's a must-win scenario for the Bucks heading toward the end of the season.
Even though the Bucks find themselves on a three-game winning streak, it's been on the shoulder of Giannis Antetokounmpo playing some of his best basketball. The former MVP has averaged 36.0 points, 13.7 assists, and 12.3 rebounds during the winning streak. However, recent news has him on the injury report against the Pelicans.
The Bucks have downgraded Antetokounmpo to out as he's dealing with a left shoulder injury. He was previously listed as doubtful on the latest injury report.
Now with both Lillard and Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks will look toward mid-season acquisition Kyle Kuzma for the scoring load in an opportunity to get some reps before the playoffs. In addition, the other mid-season acquisition, Kevin Porter Jr., is coming off his best game with the Bucks in their win over the Miami Heat posting 24 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
In a game that will be missing a lot of star power, the Bucks and Pelicans are set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ESt.
