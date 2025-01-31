Breaking: Zion Williamson's Final Status for Celtics vs Pelicans
After winning five of six games, the New Orleans Pelicans have lost four consecutive games and now head into one of their toughest tests of the season. The Pelicans host the Boston Celtics on Friday, bringing the defending champs into Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans have had a very underwhelming season, with just a 12-36 record through 48 games. Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have already missed a combined 65 games this season, as the Pelicans have gotten hit with a serious injury bug that has doomed their 2024-25 campaign.
For Friday's matchup against the Celtics, the Pelicans will continue to be severely shorthanded. The Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson due to a non-COVID illness.
Williamson is now set to miss his 38th game of the season, a brutal blow against one of the league's top teams. Williamson joins Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Jordan Hawkins on New Orleans' bench on Friday, making a potential Pelicans upset much more difficult.
Through 13 appearances this season, Williamson is averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, but has had trouble staying on the court.
The Celtics and Pelicans have already met once this season in Boston, where the defending champs barely escaped with a one-point win behind a 38-point outburst from superstar Jayson Tatum. With Williamson sidelined for the rematch, the Pelicans will need serious help from their role players for any chance to stop Tatum and the Celtics.
