Celtics Legend Urges Knicks to Trade for Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans have fallen off the face of the Earth this season, dropping to last place in the West with a 10-32 record. While New Orleans' season has been plagued with injuries, a healthy squad will not be much help after they dug themselves in such a deep hole.
After drafting Zion Williamson first overall in 2019, the Pelicans seemed to be on the come-up, but only have two playoff appearances to show for it and were knocked out in the first round both times.
Williamson was supposed to be the NBA's next superstar, but injuries have severely held him back. Getting hit with the injury bug again this season has many questioning his future in New Orleans, with the possibility that the Pelicans capitalize on his trade value.
Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce named the New York Knicks as an ideal trade destination for Williamson on the KG Certified podcast.
"Now if I'm the Knicks, I'm trying to get [Zion Williamson] right now," Pierce said. "[The Knicks] have a lot of cats expendable. You could get rid of Josh Hart... [Brunson] isn't available, [Towns] isn't available."
Of course, Pierce and Kevin Garnett joke about how the Knicks do not have the assets to trade for Williamson, but many teams seem to find their way around that problem. The Knicks trading for Williamson is unlikely, but Pierce does bring up an interesting scenario that sends the 24-year-old star to a big market.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors