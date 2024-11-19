Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight in a battle of two underachieving. In the case of New Orleans, though, they've been brutalized with injuries.
The Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum. Zion Williamson is out due to a left hamstring strain, Dejounte Murray is out due to a left-hand fracture, Jose Alvarado is out due to a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out due to a low back strain, and CJ McCollum is out due to a right adductor strain. Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III are both listed as available.
The Dallas Mavericks have three players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, and Jazian Gortman. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable due to a right knee contusion, Dante Exum is listed as out with right wrist surgery, and Jazian Gortman is out due to a G League two-way. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are both listed as available.
Tonight will be the first game in the regular season series between the Pelicans and Mavericks. Last season, the series was split 2-2. Unfortunately for New Orleans, they'll be the far more shorthanded team tonight.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
