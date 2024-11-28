Dejounte Murray's Strong Statement After Blowout Loss To Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans lost an embarrassing game to the Toronto Raptors 119-93 on Wednesday night. New Orleans has now lost their last six games and has the worst record in the Western Conference. Dejounte Murray returned to the court after fracturing his hand in the season opener against the Chicago Bulls. He did not mince his words after the team's embarrassing performance.
"It was disgusting", Murray said of the team's performance. He echoed the same sentiments as Pelicans head coach Willie Green who said the team lacked competitive fire in the blowout loss. Murray finished the game with 14 points on 5/17 shooting but started the game 0/11 from the field.
Toronto jumped out to a 30-point lead in the third quarter before the Pelicans fans began to boo the team. By midway through the fourth quarter, most fans left the arena to start their holiday plans early. The Pelicans search for answers to a mountain of questions surrounding this organization. Health continues to be high on the list of issues with this team.
Even with Murray's return, the Pelicans played without Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado. Ingram and Murphy III are considered day-to-day while Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. The Pelicans were hoping to build momentum from last season's 49-win team, but at 4-15 on the year, they can only hope to turn their season around before it's too late.
That starts on Friday when they travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies in each team's final NBA Cup game. The game tip-off is at 4:00 p.m. CST.
