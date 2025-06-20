DeMarcus Cousins Defends Suns Report Despite Kevin Durant's Denial
The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 season arguably the most talented scoring duo in the league with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. After getting off to an 8-1 start, it seemed as though the Suns were ready to compete for an NBA Finals yet again. However, it all came crashing down, and rumors began floating around Phoenix.
Whether it was Bradley Beal's unwillingness to waive his no-trade clause or the Suns prematurely shopping Durant at the trade deadline, there was a lot of turmoil around the team. Friday, on an episode of 'Run It Back,' ex-New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins reported there we allegedly fistfights in the Suns locker room. Durant denied it, but Cousins fired back.
"The source was one of your teammates killa. 🤷🏿♂️ And I wasn’t referring to you! . Save this shit for the others homie…," Cousins said after Durant refuted that there had been any sort of fights.
There's no telling who exactly could've revealed that to Cousins, but the report didn't come as a surprise to many, given the Suns were a disaster this season. Regardless, with a new head coach taking over in Jordan Ott and Durant expected to be gone, there will be plenty of new faces around the Suns' facilities.
Durant is expected to be traded before next week's NBA Draft, as it will likely be the fifth different team he has played for in his 17-year NBA career. As for Phoenix, they'll look to turn over a new leaf and try to get everything they can from Booker during his prime.
