Donovan Mitchell Blasts NBA Referees After Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers have begun the new NBA season with a perfect 9-0 start. This is a franchise record for Cleveland, as no Cavaliers team prior to this one had ever won its first nine games.
Led by star guard Donovan Mitchell, this Cavaliers group is playing with a lot of confidence and cohesion. Defeating the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers secured their history-making ninth win of the season. Speaking on this after the game, Mitchell acknowledged his team is 9-0, but also called out the referees for their inconsistent officiating.
“We’re second in the league in drives per game, and we’re not getting any foul calls,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been quiet about it for a long time. Tonight I almost lost my mind. [Darius Garland] had no free throws tonight. I had six finally at the end of the game.”
Mitchell added, “It’s crazy. The refereeing has been so inconsistent. Especially against us. I know we’re 9-0… We play the Lakers, it’s 33-8. Tonight, I don’t even know when the first foul call was.”
Mitchell scored 29 points in this win, raising his scoring average on the season to 23.8 PPG. As Mitchell noted, it has been a collective effort for this Cavaliers team so far, and he feels nobody is getting a good whistle from the referees.
