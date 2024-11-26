Elfrid Payton's Performance in Pelicans-Pacers Goes Viral
The New Orleans Pelicans struggles continue after a 114-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. New Orleans drops to 4-14 on the year, putting them last in the Western Conference standings.
The lone bright spot in this game was the emergence of New Orleans-area native Elfrid Payton, who finished Monday's game with a career-high 21 assists. He became just the fourth player in franchise history to record 20+ assists in a game. Payton signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract earlier this month to bolster an injured backcourt.
This performance from Payton has been going viral on social media, with several big NBA accounts posting his highlights and final line.
At the time of Payton's signing, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Jose Alvarado were all out nursing injuries, leaving New Orleans with no real floor general to distribute the basketball.
Payton initially joined the team on a training camp deal and practiced with the team this summer during their camp in Nashville, Tennesee.
This isn't his first stint with the Pelicans; he played in New Orleans for one season in 2018. That year, Payton made history by becoming one of only four players at the time to record five straight triple-double games.
The Pelicans didn't re-sign Payton at the end of the season, allowing him to sign with the New York Knicks. Now, Payton is back with the Pelicans and making a significant difference on the court.
It will be interesting to see how and if his role changes once New Orleans starts to get healthy. CJ McCollum returned to the lineup on Monday after missing the last 14 games. Dejounte Murray is scheduled to return on Wednesday when the Pelicans host the Toronto Raptors.
Payton seems to have earned the right for playing time the rest of the season, regardless of who is healthy or not, as he now owns the most assists in a game this NBA season.
The Pelicans tip-off versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. CST.
