ESPN Star Not Worried About Giannis Antetokounmpo Despite Flawed Roster
The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns entered the offseason in similar predicaments. One swallowed its pride, and the other held firm.
The latter hopes it will prove worth it next season.
“Giannis has been the best player in the Eastern Conference over the last 10 years," former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins said, discussing the state of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. "The only teams that are ahead of the Bucks, in my opinion, are the Cavs and the Knicks.”
If that much is true, then Milwaukee is in a favorable position to make a deep postseason push in the Eastern Conference. But without Damian Lillard, that will a much taller ask.
After tearing his achilles while rushing a return from deep vein thrombosis in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Lillard was bought out by Milwaukee, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. A few weeks later, the sharpshooter signed a three-year contract with his hometown Portland Trail Blazers to complete his career where he started.
Meanwhile, the Bucks added Myles Turner to complement Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt; Kyle Kuzma still headlines the team's backcourt weapons.
Perkins isn't worried about the squad, but coming off three straight first-round exits, the Bucks have a ways to go before they can return to the contender status they were in 2021. And while the Suns accepted that was only possible by breaking up their star trio — shipping Kevin Durant to Houston and buying out Bradley Beal — Milwaukee still trusts Antetokounmpo with the keys.
He's once again in the driver's seat.