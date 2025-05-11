Pelicans Scoop

Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Big Mistake in Nuggets-Thunder Game

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins revealed a mistake Mark Daigneault in the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets shocked the world in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder when they took a surprising 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.

For two games in this series, the Nuggets have found a way to surprise the Thunder and outplay them in the clutch. In Game 1, Denver pulled off a perfect comeback after being down three points in the final seconds. In Game 3, the Nuggets executed a perfect three-pointer to send the game into overtime and outperform the Thunder yet again.

However, former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins believes OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault made a mistake in the process.

"Think about this. Mark Daigneault made a mistake in that game. Jokic was struggling in the fourth quarter," Perkins said on ESPN. "All of a sudden you start overtime with Chet on the bench and you go with Alex Caruso, next thing you know, Jokic bucket right in the middle. You don't give a guy like that, the best player in the world, an all-time great center, confidence to see one go in."

Somehow, the Denver Nuggets are only down 6 points at halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4. If Denver can somehow figure out a way to take a 3-1 lead, they'll do the unthinkable. Anything less than an NBA Finals trip should be considered a failure for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

