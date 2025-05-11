Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Big Mistake in Nuggets-Thunder Game
The Denver Nuggets shocked the world in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder when they took a surprising 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.
For two games in this series, the Nuggets have found a way to surprise the Thunder and outplay them in the clutch. In Game 1, Denver pulled off a perfect comeback after being down three points in the final seconds. In Game 3, the Nuggets executed a perfect three-pointer to send the game into overtime and outperform the Thunder yet again.
However, former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins believes OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault made a mistake in the process.
"Think about this. Mark Daigneault made a mistake in that game. Jokic was struggling in the fourth quarter," Perkins said on ESPN. "All of a sudden you start overtime with Chet on the bench and you go with Alex Caruso, next thing you know, Jokic bucket right in the middle. You don't give a guy like that, the best player in the world, an all-time great center, confidence to see one go in."
Somehow, the Denver Nuggets are only down 6 points at halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4. If Denver can somehow figure out a way to take a 3-1 lead, they'll do the unthinkable. Anything less than an NBA Finals trip should be considered a failure for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
